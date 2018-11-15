Shifting Pains: How to Make the Moving Process Less Stressful

Moving an entire household is a serious undertaking, and to be executed effectively, it’s important to plan appropriately when moving from one place to another. In addition to packing up the house, prospective movers have to find a way to move their furniture and personal belongings from one place to the next, while making sure items are not broken or damaged. Many people find moving stressful and overwhelming which is a completely normal feeling, however, all is not lost.

Whether moving across the country or simply moving to an area close by, experienced removalists in Brisbane can offer you tips to make your move less stressful, but more importantly, transitioning your life to your new space with the least amount of problems. A smooth, quick and uneventful move is what everyone moving wants and it doesn’t have to be a stressful experience.

Let’s take a look at a few simple ways that you can take the stress out of your next move.

Create An Agenda

Setting an agenda in place can help ensure that you know what’s happening every step of the way so you always feel comfortable. Your agenda should be for the day of the move and include the tasks associated with picking up a moving van, or better yet, finding another way to move your items. This agenda can dictate the order in which items are moved out of the home and into the van so that everything arrives at the destination in one piece.

If you are hiring a removal company, consider getting a “to do” list from the company that can help you prepare you for the move. This list can function as an agenda that provides you with an outline of the way in which to organise your move. Essentially, an agenda can help you keep track of tasks necessary to make the move easier on everyone involved.

Give Yourself Enough Time

When moving to a new location, give yourself enough time to pack and move your belongings to your destination. By the day of your move, tasks such as switching your cable, phone, and utilities should already be taken care of and the only tasks you should really need to take care of is dropping off the keys to your old home. By giving yourself enough time to move, you avoid rushing around to make sure that you can return rental trucks, keys, and other items before offices close.

Budget For Storage And Moving

As with most things in life, money can be a real source of stress. By drafting a budget that can take care of storing furniture, if necessary, and overall moving, you have an idea of your expenses. And with a budget in place, you can alleviate the stress of coming up with funds that might not be available at the time of the move.

Organise When Packing Your Items

As opposed to throwing items into boxes haphazardly, consider organising your items so that unpacking is much easier. A simple way to organise your packing is to keep dishes, ware, and other knick-knacks packed in a one set of boxes, clothes and linens packed in other boxes, tools and other hardware packed separately from other items and so on. After all of your items have been packed, label each box with the items they contain and the room they belong to so you know where to place them when moving into the new space. With this approach, you will save yourself a lot of time and stress when unpacking your things.

Moving Without The Stress

Moving day, no matter how large or small the effort, can be filled with any number of obstacles. Inevitably, these obstacles can make for a very tiring and stress-filled day if you don’t take the time to plan appropriately. However, once you have a plan, budget, and an agenda in place, your move should go off without a hitch and you’ll be at your new place unboxing your things before you know it.