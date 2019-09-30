Should Aussie women Buy an Electric Vehicle?

Greta Thunberg is a sixteen year old that is trying her best to make the world a better place. Last year she started a climate strike, where she was the only one striking till she got her point across of ‘We need to do something else we’re all going to die’.

The climate strike happened again this year and became a massive phenomenon that was spread across countries with millions of people in support of Greta.

As a way to become more sustainable, the automobile industry started to come up with electric vehicles, that do not create emissions as harmful as their fuel-powered colleagues, nor do they eat up all our non-renewable natural resources as such.

Here are a few reasons you should consider buying an Electric Vehicle:

They are Cheap in the Long-term as Well as the Short-term

Buying an electric car is one of the best decisions that you will make for your financial self. There are companies like Toyota that has become a market leader in low emission vehicles. They have started petrol-electric hybrid with each Prius model. They have also aimed to make all of their vehicles zero emissions by 2050.

Other companies such as Mazda have announced and the electrification of all their vehicles by 2030, it seems to be a little much to offer at the moment, but let’s stay optimistic. With such an increase in the supply of electric vehicles, electric vehicles have become much cheaper to purchase for a common man.

When you talk about the long-term, an electric vehicle is cheaper since we are progressing towards more electric vehicles, which will mean that services for the automobile sector will mostly constitute or services for the electric automobile sector, again by the rule of demand and supply, making it cheaper.

The World is Updating to Electric Vehicles

Since most vehicle companies have now announced to release all electric vehicles, we know there’s a wave of EVs coming up. Electric vehicles are going to be the new way to ride or the new way to drive, and people are going to start buying only EVs after a point. This means that getting regular fuel powered vehicle might not be the best idea. You don’t want to be left behind in a world that thrives on technology and innovation! Before you know it, all kinds of God activities and services will be available only for certain vehicles, electric vehicles to be precise. You’ll only be able to see electric vehicle recharge stations instead of gas stations.

It is your choice to decide earlier and be a trendsetter!

Electric Vehicles are Cooler, Literally

The lesser the emissions, the better your summers are going to be! Global warming is a phenomenon that cannot be avoided anymore because it turned up as a wild, road-melting summer in Sydney in 2018, with temperatures soaring high. The heat wave was a common thing in most of the East coast of Australia last year, and we can prevent that from happening by either driving less, walking more, biking more and using more of public transport. Or, we can switch to electric vehicles and get to witness better weather, perfect for a tan at Palm Beach!

It is not just that you will be bringing more to the sustainability space by buying an electric vehicle, but you will also help contribute to the cause of ‘more responsible consumption’. It is completely our will to choose what is better for us, as a whole! There is no reason to not buy an electric vehicle anymore, especially with Tesla coming up with better versions every year!

