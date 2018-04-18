Should You Choose a Running or Training Shoe?

Running involves a lot of heel to toe movement, whereas training typically requires side to side movement. Due to the higher impact placed on the heel while running, running shoes have more support and cushioning at this point. These shoes are manufactured for movement on a track.

Training shoes have a sole that is more even than those found on running shoes. This design encourages more flexibility and permits multi-directional movement. Due to its design and composition, training shoes are perfect for workouts in the gym.

Considering a long-distance run? Grab A Pair of Running Shoes

Running and training shoes are very similar in style. However, the most visual sign that you are wearing runners is the higher-heel drop. This design offers individuals moving and running for an extended period, more comfort and cushion.

It absorbs more shock and ensures that when your feet hit the track or pavement, you are comfortable. So, if you are planning a long-distance run, grab a pair of running shoes for that additional support.

Planning on Hitting the Gym? Grab A Pair of Training Shoes

Contrary to running shoes, training shoes support a variety of actions and not just forward movement. So, whether you are jumping, sprinting, moving from side to side at a quick pace, training shoes are made to keep up and offer the support you require.

Training shoes are intended for short and quick movements. Their design makes it perfect for short runs on the treadmill, weight lifting, intense workouts, and a variety of other activities performed at the gym. Overall, this type of shoe is perfect for any avid gym enthusiast. Regardless of the workout you choose, training shoes keep up with whatever activity is being performed.

Discomforts & Injuries Involved From Not Wearing the Right Shoes

Although some may look at running and training shoes as the same, they are not. In fact, they are intended for different purposes. So, it is vital that the right shoes are worn relative to the activity being performed. If not, discomfort can arise. Shoes unfit for the activity that is being executed can impair your performance.

For example, running shoes offer shock absorption, which is ideal for long runs. If you choose to wear training shoes instead of running shoes, injuries are likely to occur. Stress fractures, which arise from repeated stress on a particular bone, can result. A sprained ankle is also a common consequence associated with wearing the wrong shoes.

The Verdict

If you are considering purchasing running shoes or training shoes, be sure to select a pair that is conducive to the activity you are performing. Remember running shoes are ideal for long-distance running, and training shoes are perfect for gym workouts or exercises that require multi-directional movements. So, be sure to go for the right pair of shoes.

Asics offers a catalog of cleverly designed running and training shoes that are perfect for engaging in any workout activity. Consider perusing their collection, as you’ll be sure to find a shoe that is fitting for your style.