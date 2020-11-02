Should You Move Overseas if You Have Kids in Tow?

One thing that often puts people off following their dreams and moving abroad is the effect it’ll have on their children. After all, it’s a tough transition for an adult to make, so it can be hard for younger ones. But if an opportunity has come up, and you feel it may provide a better life for you all, should you go for it? Here are some reasons why you might want to consider moving overseas with the whole family.

Moving overseas needn’t affect their education

Kids of expats used to be stuck either going to a local school, and needing to learn the local language quickly, or having private tutoring, which meant they wouldn’t experience much of the local culture. Either way, this could disrupt their education. However, schooling options are now much better for expats. You can find a new international school Bangkok which will offer a similar curriculum to what you’ll get at home and could even offer a better education than your local state schools.

Kids can often enjoy a better lifestyle overseas

If you aren’t enjoying family life in Australia, then a move overseas could potentially give you all a better life. There are many reasons for this:

Many expat areas have beautiful outdoor spaces, so kids are encouraged to get more exercise.

Property prices are often cheaper, so you can enjoy a bigger house or condo with great facilities like pools.

Many countries offer a better work/life balance than Australia.

Some cultures are more family orientated, so they encourage you to spend more time with your children.

It’s important to do your research and pick a place that offers the things your family will want. Not all expat destinations are equal, so you’ll want to find one that can offer you the lifestyle you want.

Expat communities can be fun for kids

While kids can learn a lot from a new culture, they can also make friends from around the world in expat communities. These communities are often very close-knit and children who grow up overseas often have fond memories of their childhood. You can usually find their favourite activities for them to enjoy, whether it’s acting, football or dancing, so they can feel at home in a new place.

You may be worried about moving abroad with children. While it does pose a lot of challenges compared to moving when you are single, many children find it an enjoyable adventure and a positive experience.