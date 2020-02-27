Significance of music in the overall slot game experience

A slot machine without music?

Can you imagine a slot machine without music? Can you imagine a slot machine without a theme tune? Can you imagine a traditional land based casino without the constant background noise of the slot machine? Can you imagine not hearing the sometimes cheesy infectious music that we all associate with casinos, whether traditional land based or slots online. More importantly would you play a slot machine if it were silent? Would you spend a night at a traditional land based casino if there was no noise and just a quiet hush of the roulette and Blackjack tables and almost resembled a library. It doesn’t really appeal does it?

So why music on a slot machine?

A slot machine, like any other kind of vide or e-gaming game requires a catchy yet inconspicuous background music to help keep the player entertained although with today’s games and the tense excitement there isn’t much to distract the player but to also keep the player playing, after all this is the main aim of a casino, either traditional land based or online.

The significance of the music on a slot machine helps players choose a game of their choice, think about it, if the music on a particular slot machine is highly annoying it has the chance to put off a player. Who wants to spend hours at a slot machine listening to background music that drives them mad?

How has it changed over time?

The original slot machines of the 19th century, sometimes otherwise known as a fruit machine, would play a tune when a player landed a win. There was no background music just the sound of the reels spinning.

In today’s modern world, slot machines will always have a theme, whether it be a slot machine based on an Irish folklore with leprechauns and four leaf clovers and, of course, Irish music playing in the background or a Wild West theme complete with gun shots incorporated into their signature background music but remember not only do we have themed slot machines with theme synchronised music, consider the popular slot games focused around successful music artists for example, Jimi Hendrix, Motorhead and the very popular Guns N’ Roses. Obviously the background music to these slots is the particular artists more popular songs. This in itself entices the player to play the slot game especially if it is an artist they like. Imagine singing along while landing a win.

And a win?

Of course, the music isn’t all about the background. What happens when a player lands a bonus, ends up on a wild or a scatter or lands a win? As one would expect the slot machines regardless of traditional land based casino or online features loud bursts of music, celebratory sounds and an array of sound effects usually complimented with animations to help the celebration. Slot machines have to have music to entice the players and make them the success they are today