Skin Care in Hot Weather

Use sunscreen

Hot weather is the devil when it comes to your skin! You must make sure that your skin is protected and healthy in hot months. Below, we list the things that you must do to keep your skin looking healthy and vibrant.

In order to avoid skin cancer, always make sure that you apply sunscreen before stepping out. Also, make sure that your sunscreen has a sun protection factor of at least 30. That way, you can rest assured that it will block up to 97% of UV rays. We suggest that you reapply your sunscreen throughout the day as most sunscreens only last for several hours.

We also recommend that you cover any part of your body that may be exposed to direct sunlight. If you didn’t already know, sunscreen protects your skin sun damage. Over time, sun damage will cause your skin to lose moisture, thereby wrinkle.

If you can afford to, cool off with an ice roller as it can moisturise and refresh your skin. There’s no excuse for you not to as ice rollers are so affordable and very easy to use. Ice rollers will also keep your skin firm, which helps reduce wrinkles and the appearance of redness.

Don’t stop washing

In hot weather, skin becomes clogged up with sweat and dirt. Also, sunscreen can cause breakouts because they cause oiliness. Because of that, always make sure that you wash yourself before going to bed so that your skin can breathe.

Hydrate your skin

Hot weather leaves your skin dry and flaky. To avoid this, keep your skin hydrated. Make sure that you wear a hydrating face mask or use a cleanser that hydrates. Exfoliating is also great in summer. Make sure that you use a soothing body brush to exfoliate as it leaves your skin refreshed and rejuvenated. Also, remember to drink a lot of water in hot weather. It will keep you hydrated and is great for the skin. Not only that, it cleanses your system too.