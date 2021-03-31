Skin Needling 101: What Is It and Does It Really Work?

Micro-needling is all over Instagram and is fast becoming one of the most sought after anti-ageing and skin-restoring procedures. Unfortunately, when you reach the age of 30, the levels of collagen and elastin in your skin can begin to decline. Collagen and elastin are essential for giving your skin a plump, healthy appearance.

Micro-needling, also known as skin needling, is a minimally invasive cosmetic procedure that boosts collagen and elastin production and can help reduce the appearance of fine lines, acne scars, sun damage and stretch marks.

What is Micro-Needling?

Micro-needling is a procedure that involves using a roller or automated pen that uses tiny needles which puncture the epidermis or the first layer of your skin. Creating microscopic holes stimulates the body’s healing process at a cellular level where elastin and collagen are produced. Collagen and elastin are fibres that make up the supporting structure of the skin. Collagen gives your skin its firmness, while elastin keeps the skin tight.

Micro-needling encourages the skin to naturally produce new skin cells and collagen, which can fade pigmentation, reverse sun damage, enhance the skin’s texture and reduce the appearance of wrinkles. Because the procedure can be carried out on all parts of the body, it can also help reduce the appearance of stretch marks and cellulite.

The 'microtrauma' is tiny puncture wounds made on the skin's surface called the stratum corneum. In response to the microtrauma, your body will quickly start sending a torrent of healing proteins to the surface of your skin to make new collagen and elastin. A course of treatment shows that even pitted acne scars can be filled in from the bottom up.

How Does the Micro-Needling Procedure Work?

Every dermatologist raves about micro-needling and its incredible youth-boosting results. It’s more viral than a baby elephant on Instagram.

After a deep clean with a medical-grade cleanser, your dermatologist will apply a topical anaesthetic to your skin to ensure that you are comfortable throughout the entire procedure. It’s important that you don’t have a breakout at the time of the treatment; this could cause your face to be infected with acne-causing bacteria.

The dermatologist will start with the micro-needling tool on your forehead and work slowly down to your jawline. They will adjust the needles’ depth of penetration based on your skin’s thickness; your cheeks and chin can take longer lengths of needle compared to the delicate tissue around your eyes. Your technician should be able to manipulate the depth so that your experience is customised. You might experience a little tenderness to your skin afterwards, but it should be, for the most part, pain-free.

The skin is a natural barrier designed to keep things out; one of the positives of micro-needling is that it creates a whole host of channels in the skin’s surface so that it can absorb topical treatments deep into the epidermis and increase its efficiency. You have a small window post-treatment before the skin forms the protective barrier again. You’ll notice topical applications that you apply after your treatment are deliciously absorbed. This is also true for creams that can help improve the effectiveness of acne treatments which can help clear your skin.

You will probably find that your skin appears to be a little red for a couple of days and might feel a little tight and itchy. The dead skin will flake off and reveal baby-soft skin. The best part is that because of the ‘trauma’, your body will naturally produce collagen for a couple of weeks after the treatment, and the benefits will continue.

Does Micro-Needling Treatment Work on All Skin Types?

Although micro-needling is considered a very safe treatment, it’s not a ‘cure all’ for all skin types. If you suffer from any inflammatory skin conditions such as dermatitis, psoriasis or eczema, you should avoid micro-needling. These conditions affect the skin’s ability to renew and protect itself, and the treatment could lead to irritation. It’s recommended that people undergoing radiotherapy, chemotherapy, or taking anticoagulants should also refrain from the procedure.

Micro-Needling Triggers Your Body’s Natural Response

One of the main benefits of micro-needling is that it triggers your body’s natural response and stimulates collagen and elastin growth. After a few treatments, you’ll notice a considerable difference in the reduction of fine lines, deep wrinkles on your forehead and smile lines in the corners of your eyes. It’s a non-invasive treatment that has minimal downtime.

Clinical studies show that 80% of patients noticed a 50-75% improvement in the visibility of their scars after a series of micro-needling treatments. Stimulating collagen is known to improve the look of the skin and can also reverse sun damage and discolouration. Naturally, as you get older, your body will produce less collagen, so not only can micro-needling help smooth and correct skin damage, it can also tighten loosening skin and bring back that lustrous glow. The increase of collagen will also reduce the size of the pores on your face by plumping the area around each pore.

Professional Micro-Needling vs. Home Rollers

Professional micro-needling is a procedure that is carried out in a board-certified clinic. Your practitioner will carry out the procedure under medical conditions. The home rollers hardly puncture the skin and don’t have as big of an impact on collagen or elastin production, so you won’t achieve the same results. With your home roller device, you might achieve brighter-looking skin at best. If you are seeking long-term and noticeable results, professional micro-needling is the best alternative.

Conclusion

Micro-needling is a lunch-time-quick treatment and takes approximately 30 minutes. It’s a non-invasive treatment that beautifully plumps your skin, lessens the appearance of large pores, and can help reduce the appearance of fine lines, acne scars, sun damage and stretch marks.