Sleeper’s Shopping Guide: 3 Important Tips Before Buying a New Mattress

You have to admit the truth. There are moments where you dread for the day to end and delve into the sheets of your bed. And for the entire remaining hours of the night. Resting in the soft comfort of your bed after a long day is undoubtedly the greatest reward, and sleeping is a very satisfying experience if you get the best one.

So if you are planning to buy a new mattress, there are various things you should consider. Remember, you get your well-deserved quality of sleep if you purchase the right mattress for you. So to help you pick the perfect bed, here is a list on getting the right one.

The Sleeper’s Preferences

Before buying a new mattress, you have to make sure that the mattress will suit the sleeper best. There are different kinds of mattresses to pick, based on the person who will use them. But, of course, the best mattresses are the one that gives the best comfort.

Purchase a mattress that will suit your sleeping position, body type, and the preferred feel of comfort in general. Think about what you, as a sleeper, like best when it comes to your mattress. It may seem superficial, but this will significantly help you invest in the best mattress you will use for a long time.

Innerspring Mattresses

Steel coils make up an innerspring mattress that compresses when you put weight on them. It varies in shape, size, and amount of coils in every innerspring mattress. But it is a known fact, the more coils an innerspring bed has, the more excellent quality you get.

There is a minor issue of squeaky noises around innerspring beds. So, if you prefer a bouncy innerspring bed and you are wary of the audible squeaking, there are innerspring beds with offset coils. These are hourglass-shaped, and the coils’ flattened edges. These edges will serve as a hinge to conform to your body’s shape. They are sturdy and quiet as well.

Memory Foam

Memory foam takes the sleeper’s shape, and the mattress slowly bounces back when you lift the weight. If you like the feeling of getting cushioned into the softness of the bed, then you should purchase a memory foam bed. In addition, since the memory foam mattresses sink when you sleep on them, this can help you relieve several painful points in your body.

The density of the foam that makes memory mattresses soft to support your body can trap heat and make you feel warm during your sleep. That is why memory foams have gel-infused in them to release the accumulated heat released by your body. Hence, it keeps you cool the whole night while you are asleep.

Latex Mattress

Latex Mattress has a similar material property to memory foam that helps align your body and release pressure points in your sleep. Although, it does not relieve much pressure relief compared to the memory foam itself. However, latex beds are bouncier than memory foam and retain less heat too. These beds suit a hot sleeper who likes a bouncy but soft bed.

Hybrid Mattresses

If you want the combining springy, bouncy feel of an innerspring mattress and the softer comfort that the latex and memory foam mattresses give – then you are looking for a hybrid mattress. It combines the perfect balance into a single mattress type.

A hybrid mattress has its bottom layer filled with coiled springs, then topped with more or less three layers of foam or latex. The advantage of getting yourself a hybrid mattress is there is a type for everyone’s preferences, depending on what you will eventually choose.

The durability of the Mattress

You must consider the comfort level that a mattress can give you and if it will last long as you use it for the next couple of years. Therefore, if you are planning to invest in buying a new mattress, you might as well make sure it is of high quality and will sustain for a very long time.

Check the material and the quality of the mattress that you are buying. Be sure that you are purchasing the quality mattress that you will be paying for. Also, see that the mattress you purchase will fit your sleep style for the bed to last.

Sleeper’s Budget

Let’s face it, buying a new, high-quality mattress can be a little expensive. That fact however, should not discourage you from buying yourself a new mattress for sleep. Although some mattresses are indeed expensive, there are budget mattresses that are relatively cheaper than commercialized mattresses.

These so-called budget mattresses still offer the same level of comfort that the much more expensive memory foam that various companies offer. So be a savvy shopper, and make sure to get a high-quality mattress that fits your budget.

Takeaway

Now that you finished reading this shopping guide, hopefully, you have decided and pondered upon what mattress will suit you best. Remember the tips this guide has provided and enjoy your sleep with the new mattress you are about to purchase.