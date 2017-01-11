Slurping Up the Suds with Style: The Best Gift Ideas for Beer Lovers

Flight of Fancy

The bond between a person and their beer is strong. It’s so strong that it’s safe to say anything related to beer is the way to their heart. Therefore, this year, you don’t need to shop around to find your friend’s gift. Head to websites that sell the following gifts for beer lovers. No longer will your gifts be shunned. This year, your bud will be slurping suds in style due to you.

What’s better than a tasty beer? Sampling several beers puts a smile on the face of most. Allow your friend to attract such a happy face with their new flight of fancy beer server. The wooden paddle comes with smaller serving glasses, so rather than one beer, a guest or lucky sampler may taste several frothy treats. The gift is great for friends who enjoy micro brews and entertaining guests.

Range of Glassware

If you can get beyond the notion of buying a glassware set for your friend, you’ll realize that it’s a great gift idea. Here’s why. The true beer connoisseur knows that like with wine, different beers offer the best taste depending on the shape of the glass. Therefore, each glass is not created equal when it comes to pouring a pilsner, stout, wheat beer, etc. Get educated on the difference in glassware before presenting a set to your friend. They’ll be impressed by your knowledge and humble act of sharing such insight with them.

Beer Cap Map

Like professional sports, beer manufacturers are spread across the nation. Beer drinkers love slurring back and forth about their favourite beers, manufacturers, and location of production. The beer cap map assures that your buddy won’t run out of beers to talk about and serves as a fact checker when they can’t keep their thoughts straight about which beers come from what locale.

Shampoo and Conditioner

You’re probably thinking, “Glassware and now bath products?!” This craft beer, peppermint shampoo and conditioner is invigorating and promises to give the scalp spa-like treatment. Perhaps your friend barely washes their hair; now they’ll have the pleasure of washing with moisturizing, peppermint goodness! Beer is a key ingredient in this vegan and colour-safe shampoo combo.

Rideshare Service

You want your buddy to be slurping suds in style for years to come. Unfortunately, some lives are ended prematurely due to drunk driving. Give your buddy the pleasure of drinking without worrying about getting home from the bar or to another destination. Establish an account for them through Uber or another rideshare service. Put forward money towards a credit and (hopefully) when that’s up, your friend will continue catching rides and staying safe.

Six Pack Bike Holder

What’s more hipster than riding a bicycle and drinking micro brews? Toting a six pack around on a bicycle is a luxury few hipsters can afford, except that is, those who purchase a six-pack holder. Plenty of manufacturers have caught on, so you have your pick among caddies. A high-quality leather six pack holder will cost an upwards of $70, yet the thought of seeing your friend riding a bike with a six-pack holder is priceless.

Beer Tour

Depending on their location or willingness to travel, your friend may enjoy a local or remote beer tour given by breweries or independent tour companies that pair the event with a special vehicle or food tour. Check your local listings for available beer tours. Many will provide discounts for large parties, so ask a number of friends to come along too.

Ice Core Beer Pitcher

A host is as good as the beer is kept cold. Make sure your friend is always a good host with this ice core pitcher. Placing ice in the aluminium centre of the pitcher ensures that the beer stays tasting like cold heaven. Don’t worry about the taste; the ice stays completely separate from the liquid. The pitcher is a nice supplement to other beer cooling necessities such as those from Dynamic Gift Australia. You can customize coolers to fit any kind of beverage shape.

Hexcup Beer Pong Set

It’s the small things that matter most. For example, the red Solo cups used for beer pong can sometimes drift when the surface is wet. Furthermore, the cylinder shape of the cups does not make it optimal for grouping cups together. The heavens have heard our cries. The Hexcup beer pong set makes it so no cup drifts and the set forms perfectly for a tight formation. This is strictly for beer pong pros.

