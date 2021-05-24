Small DIY Jobs to Improve Your Bathroom

Is your bathroom drab? Does it desperately need a makeover? If the answer is yes, you might be wondering how on earth to do it on a budget and with just your DIY skills. There are a couple of small tasks you can complete that will transform the bathroom with little in the way of effort, or money.

Repairing Broken Tiles

Broken tiles are a minor issue, but they can really make your bathroom look unkempt. Thankfully, repairing them doesn’t have to mean you rip up the entire floor and start again. Depending on the kind of damage the tile has, there are a couple of different solutions. Firstly, if it’s just a crack, you need an all-purpose crack filler, or if you need to reattach a piece you might need a seal all gaps acrylic sealer.

These products are mildew and fungus resistant, can be painted over, and should you spill any, you can easily clean it up with water. But, furthermore, they will hold the tiles in place indefinitely. For most kinds of broken tiles, a super-glue gel, brush-on or liquid is the most practical and effective solution.

Redoing Grouting

Dirty or discoloured grouting can make your bathroom look unclean. It can also put off potential buyers if you are looking to sell. Redoing your grouting can be done by you, without the need for a professional. Not only does grouting have an aesthetic purpose but it seals the area between tiles and the shower or bath. Without it there, water can seep through and into the walls, or onto floor behind it. This can cause significant damage to your property including leaks, mould, and rotting.

Regularly clean and repair grouting and you should have no problems in the future!

Repainting

A simple paint job can make a world of difference in your bathroom. Over the years, colours can get discoloured, chips and flakes can appear, and certain colour schemes can go out of fashion. Also, the colour you paint your bathroom will have a direct impact on how the fittings like the bath, sink, and toilet look. Changing the colour scheme or just repainting the walls can give your bathroom a whole new lease of life and make it seem bigger.

This also costs significantly less than ripping the whole bathroom out and getting a new one installed. You could even just go for a feature wall in a striking colour, or add accents using stencils and templates, to breathe a new lease of life into it.

Coordinate Everything Else

While it might be a bit more design-orientated rather than strictly DIY, adding the final touches are one of the most effective ways to bring your bathroom to life. You should pick a colour scheme for all the objects, decorations, and ornaments, keeping it consistent throughout. Items like soap dishes and dispensers, toothbrush holders, and even the shower curtain and rugs should all be in complementary shades.

This consistency will help to update the bathroom but also to make it look much more coordinated and stylish. You can even go as far as to match flowers, wall hangings, and shelving units as well!