Small Spaces: 7 Easy Ways to Upgrade Your Home

The modern living spaces aren’t the most generous spaces. The area is pretty much confined to a small 1 BHK, with a bedroom the size of your bed. There isn’t much free ground left to move. Now, this can get suffocating! We need to figure out ways to make our homes larger, more spacious, and lavish. The following are 7 best ways to do so.

1) Use mezzanine floors

The word “mezzanine” originated from an Italian word (Mezzano) that means the middle. A mezzanine floor is a make-do flexible platform that can be installed between your ceiling and your floor to give you more space. This added flooring is easy to assemble and quick to install. You can use it for your kids’ playroom, attic storage, etc.

2) Use smarter convertible furniture

While sturdy wooden furniture does make a house look elegant, there isn’t much that it does for improving the space restrictions. The sturdier your furniture, the lesser freedom it leaves for you to arrange it. You need furniture that can be folded and stored away when not in use.

Furthermore, using items that serve multiple uses should be your priority like a sofa cum bed, which opens up to become a bed, while the piece otherwise stays in your living hall as your sofa. You should pay attention to your windows and doors too.

Their accessories don’t just make up for good wall decor ideas, but they also make up space. Like if you get blinds or shutters for your windows rather than large bulky fabric curtains, you save more space, your house looks better, you get a new look, and you can retract them easily.

3) Use brighter colours

Have you noticed how black and brown are said to be the best colours to wear if you are trying to look slimmer? Not only do they create this helpful illusion, but they also hide your stains well. However, someone who is skinny will find these colours to be overly slimming.

The same goes for your place! If the surface area is restricted, the usage of darker hues would further make it feel smaller to your eyes, but lighter shades will highlight the distant concerns and the detailed features of your house and have it feel grander.

4) Use lights and mirrors

Lack of proper lighting also makes a place look small and more cramped. Thus, brighten up the hidden corners, doorways, your rooms, and wherever you feel there isn’t enough light. Moreover, you can use mirrors to trick minds into believing there are false walls or bigger rooms.

5) Use professional decluttering services

Does your house reek of something you can’t put a finger on? Are there loads and loads of stuff you want to get rid of?

The best way to make some room is to throw away what’s unnecessary. You could do this house cleaning ritual once every month, or if you suspect things have gone out of control, you should hire declutterers. They will not only pay you for the stuff they take but basically, they can help you optimize your place in the best possible manner, in a resonable price.

6) Use wire managers

Strands of wires lying around can restrict the utility of the floor space. Clamp them into cable chords or employ wire holders to bundle them below your desk. This will not just give you more cleanliness, but this will also help you dodge electrical mishaps.

7) Use sleeker items

Goes without saying that everything that you get to your house needs to follow protocol. Your artifacts, furniture, chandelier, refrigerator, and whatever else you plan on getting needs to be smaller than its frequently bought counterparts because that is the only way your house will maintain its element, where everything looks in tune with one another.

Getting some disproportionate bulky items will not do you any good because they will eventually stand out. You would not be able to get rid of them so easily then, and they can become a permanent hurdle.