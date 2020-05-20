Smartphones Have Revolutionised People’s Lives Both Negatively and Positively

There are so many things that are positive when it comes to smartphones. One good example is the fact that gamblers can now play real money online casino games without taking a trip to a casino, they can just use their phones to access a real money online casino such as paripop casino en ligne. Despite all the positive impact that it has brought, a study has revealed just how distracting they are.

Less Interaction With Friends and Family

Families no longer interact the way they used to. Children as well as parents are always on their phones. With the introduction of social media, children are always checking on their phones to see if there are any new developments on social media sites.

Research on The Impact of Smartphones

Researchers are trying to document the impact of the use of smartphones in the day to day life of average people. One of the studies was conducted by Adrian Ward and his colleagues at the University of Texas at Austin. Some participants were asked to keep their smartphones and others were asked to leave their smartphones in the other room. Accessibility of the smartphones played a huge role for those who had their smartphones with them. The phones were destructing them in a huge way. Just like some students playing real money casino games while in class.

Researchers are worried that people who become addicted to smartphones may dull the ability of young users to read as well as comprehend texts. Another study that was conducted by Anne Mangen and her team at the University of Stavanger in Norway showed that students who read articles that were displayed on a screen in the form of a PDF did well as compared to those who were asked to read from paper.

Other researchers who conducted a research include experts at the University of British Columbia. The research concluded that social interactions were affected by the use of smartphones. It can also be noted that smartphones can alter social interactions just from one’s experience.