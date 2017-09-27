Spicy Lamb Cutlets for a Perfect Sunday Lunch

The Deliciousness of the Lambs

However, there are still certain dishes that can make any regular person into a world-class chef – and one of them is this lamb cutlets recipe.

If there was one thing that works the best as a main dish for a weekend lunch, it would be meat. And with regards to meat, lamb is a standout amongst other decisions you can make. It’s sweet, succulent, scrumptious, and runs well with whatever ingredient you choose, which makes it an ideal alternative to Sunday grilling.

We still shouldn’t forget that remaining healthy is similarly important as having a delicious meal. That is the reason we decided to share this recipe with our readers so that as many of you as possible can enjoy a simple-to-make feast which is heavenly and healthful all at once.

This time, we present to you a recipe for spicy mutton cutlets with cabbage and coriander potatoes. Setting up this dinner takes around 60 minutes, however, we guarantee you the wait will be worth it. The cutlets are not blazing, but still, there is a certain spiciness to them that will make you want more.

With the following ingredients, you can start up the oven and begin making a 4-serving lamb-based meal that will make you the favorite cook among your friends and family.

Ingredients

• 8 lamb cutlets

• 4 tablespoons of olive oil

• 1 chili pepper, cut and dried

• 1 handful of thyme leaves

• 1 tablespoon of black pepper

• 2 pounds of red potatoes

• 4 teaspoons of cinnamon

• 1 glass of red wine

• 2 tablespoons of coriander seeds

• 1 cabbage, shredded

• 1 cup of lemon juice

• Sea salt

Preparation Steps

1. Preheat the stove to 400°F (200°C)

2. Spray the cutlets with 3 tablespoons of olive oil, black pepper, sea salt, thyme leaves and chili

3. Cut the potatoes into big pieces and place them in a pan with salted, cold water

4. Boil the potatoes in the pan for 8-10 minutes, then take them out and let them dry

5. While the potatoes are drying, pulverize the coriander seeds

6. Transfer the dry potatoes into a simmering tray and crush them lightly with your thumb

7. Sprinkle with coriander seeds, cinnamon, red wine and 1 tablespoon of olive oil and roast for 45 minutes

8. Meanwhile, cook the shredded cabbage in boiling water for 10-12 minutes

9. Place the lamb on a hot skillet and cook it for 5-8 minutes, as desired

10. After the cabbage and potatoes are done, drain the cabbage, separate it on plates, and sprinkle it with lemon squeeze and flavoring

11. Finally, serve the savory cutlets with coriander potatoes and lemony cabbage

Free tip: If you’re searching for variations, have a go at supplanting a few flavors with the ones you like better. Rosemary, garlic, and basil likewise function splendidly in this dish. The coriander potatoes are great at working with different types of meat, such as chicken or even hamburgers.