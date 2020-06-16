Spiked Dog Collars – How To Choose The Best One?



Are you looking for a way to make your beloved dog seem more intimidating? Well, the most effective solution for your furry companion to look tough is purchasing a spiked dog collar, which creates the menacing impression you are aiming for.

In order for your pet to be as fond of such accessory as you are, it has to be incredibly comfortable and highly durable. Nowadays, there is a multitude of spiked canine collars to choose from, coming in various sizes, designs, colors, and materials.

The following tips will aid your search for the nicest-looking and most durable spiked accessory for your lovely pet.

Consider size

Probably the most important feature to take into account when looking for such an accessory is size, as dog collars are supposed to be neither too tight nor too loose. Therefore, make sure you take measures of your pet’s neck with a tape measure and write the dimensions down. Afterward, you’d be looking for spiked collars that match the neck size of your canine companion.

Bear in mind that an extremely tight collar is likely to cause skin irritation and increase the risk of strangulation, as it will be constantly piercing the skin. Loose models, on the other hand, are prone to being chewed and damaged, as dogs can easily get out of the collar. Click here to learn more about the possible ways in which a tight collar can harm your companion.

Nevertheless, it’s paramount to purchase an adjustable model that provides pet owners with the ability to adjust its dimensions to the exact neck size of their dogs. Consequently, even if you don’t find the perfect fit, you wil be able to adjust its size.

Look for a durable model

Durability is of essential importance when selecting this type of accessories; otherwise, your furry friend is likely to get off the leash and run loose. As a result, your beloved pet might end up injured or lost, having no identification that would help strangers contact you in case someone finds it.

Therefore, make sure you invest in a highly durable model that would impede your canine companion from escaping. In case your pet is particularly fond of chewing and pulling the leash, you are advised to purchase a harness that is specially designed to prevent this canine habit. Purchasing a long-lasting accessory is a cost-effective solution, as you won’t be buying a new spiked collar every time your pet damages it.

Consider comfort

Another indispensable feature to consider when selecting a spiked dog collar is comfort. These accessories are supposed to be incredibly comfortable in order for canines to be willing to wear them. Bear in mind that your pet would be wearing this accessory at all times, which is why it has to provide enough comfort.

Moreover, it’s common for canines to demonstrate reluctance towards wearing such accessories, which isn’t always caused by discomfort. These creatures need a certain period to get used to their collars, even in cases when you’ve replaced the old model with a new one. At first, make sure your dog wears it solely for a few hours when being in the house by distracting its attention with treats and fun games. After a certain time period, it would proudly wear its spiked collar around the neck.

Select a nice design and color

Apart from being comfortable and durable, these dog accessories are expected to look good on canines. Therefore, when purchasing a spiked collar, you are supposed to consider the spike design in order to select a nice-looking model. For instance, it’s important to pay attention to the size and proximity of the spikes, as some models have spikes of identical size, while others are equipped with a combination of bigger and smaller spikes.

In terms of color, spiked dog collars are available in a variety of colors, which can be easily matched to the personality of your canine companion as well as your own style. Although most of the models tend to be black, you’ll have no problem finding the color you prefer for your furry friend.

Consider material

Material is yet another important consideration, which determines the durability of the product. Despite the extensive range of materials, most of the spiked models are made from leather or faux leather. Leather dog collars provide excellent durability as well as breathability, thus being a perfect choice for canines suffering from skin allergies and irritation. The only drawbacks of leather models are being limited in their design and slightly costlier.

Furthermore, faux leather is the inexpensive variant of genuine leather, which lacks the required durability. Although these spiked dogs collars come in a variety of colors and designs, they aren’t suitable for long-term use. Apart from their inexpensive price, these models have no particular worthwhile features.

Consider thickness

Thickness is a factor that affects both the look and comfort of these accessories. It’s supposed to be adapted to the size of your pet so as to provide greater comfort and safety. Consequently, smaller dog breeds aren’t recommended to wear wide models, as they’ll be too loose. Larger breeds, on the other hand, aren’t suited with narrow models, as their owners face difficulties to control them.

Wrap up

Such an accessory will make your companion look fashionable and feel comfortable.

Your canine friend deserves nothing but the best treatment!