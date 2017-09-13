Spinit Casino is one of the best casinos in the market. They are available in the popular languages of English, German, Finnish, Swedish and Norwegian. The slots of this popular casino are powered by some of the big names of software providers like NetEnt, Play’n Go, Nyx Interactive and Microgaming.

However, it is restricted to the countries of the US, France, Iran, Denmark, Israel, Turkey, Portugal, Romania and Spain. Still, in the countries where it is available, it is considered to be one of the best online casinos for users. It holds the licenses issued by the Malta Gaming Authority, UK Gambling Commission and Curacao eGaming.

Games

The Spinit Casino games collection has something to offer for almost every types of player. It includes some of the best table games for its users like Baccarat, Blackjack and Roulette.

Their video poker games have the most exciting collection including Joker Wild, Deuces Wild, Aces and Faces and Jacks or Better. If you want to try playing specialty games then Keno, Scratch Cards and Bingo are also there for you.

Spinit Casino games can be played on a lot of portable devices. Therefore, all mobile users can play from their smartphones and tablets. The live gaming section takes the gaming experience to the next level. Players will get the feeling of playing like in an actual, land based casino. The live feature is available for the popular games of Blackjack, Baccarat, Roulette and Hold’em where players can enjoy the real time gaming experience.

Bonuses

One of their most attractive features is their welcome bonus for the newcomers. After signing up, bonus package of €/£/$1000 will be given to the players apart from the 200 free spins online on Starburst that you will get as well.

Due to the increasing number of mobile users, Spinit casino has also made it a priority to give its users the ultimate mobile casino experience. This is especially designed after considering those who like to play when they are out of town or when they are sitting on the sofa for a lazy day.

Payment

Selection of a best online casino includes choosing the casino with the best payment option. Otherwise it won’t deserve the adjective. It accepts deposits from Neteller, Visa, MasterCard, Skrill and Euteller. It is very safe and secure for its users.

Customer Support

Customer support is also crucial for making your online experience the most enjoyable online gaming experience. Therefore, Spinit casino is extremely rigorous in their selection process of staff members for customer support. Only responsible, friendly and knowledgeable staff are selected for this job.

You can contact them any time from 08:00 to 22:00 GMT during the days of Monday to Sunday. It is worth noting that you can also email them or phone them, depending on your comfort and convenience.

Also, Spinit provides support to its customers in all the important languages including German, English, Finnish, Swedish and Norwegian.