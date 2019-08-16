Stay In or Move Out? Choosing an Aged Care Provider

Finding and choosing an aged care provider can be a rather stressful experience. After all, many people already have difficulty coming to terms with the idea of growing old and weak enough to need aged care in the first place. However, this is often because a lot of people think of living with aged care as waiting out the rest of their lives in a retirement home. And while this may be true for some cases, this idea of aged care is misguided.

The job of an aged care provider is, in fact, to assist seniors with their everyday lives, helping them with their day to day tasks and to serve as a faster line of access to support and emergency services should the need arise. As such, most seniors living under aged care do so to be able to continue living their lives to the fullest.

When it comes to aged care providers, one typically has two main options: hiring a caregiver, or moving to an aged care facility, more commonly known as a retirement home. The question is, which one of the two should you choose? We help you find your answer in this article.

In-House Caregiver

As we grow older, our ability to do certain tasks diminishes until it is eventually lost completely. Take, for example, the act of driving a car – it is a very complex task that requires you to have and maintain a high level of focus, awareness, and coordination for the entire length of your journey every time you drive. And as our senses continue to dim as we age, we will end up finding ourselves in a situation where our impaired driving abilities poses a risk to both ourselves and other drivers and pedestrians around us.

Having a caregiver with you at home will give you a helping hand for all of your daily tasks, making up for the things you are not able to do as well anymore (such as driving), as well as helping you to do other tasks that you can do (like cleaning the house and doing the laundry) much more quickly. This will allow you to continue to live independently in your home, and the extra help you can get from a caregiver will also free up a lot of time that you can use to devote to more personal activities and hobbies.

Aged Care Facility

On the other hand, some seniors might not find their home as the best place to spend their golden years. In this case, one might like what an aged care facility has to offer. Since you will be living inside the facility, aged care providers will make it a point to offer a variety of amenities to maximise the quality of your stay. As such, it would be reasonable to expect hotel-grade living accommodations with complete food, room maintenance, and laundry services to come with a typical retirement home. Aged care facilities will also typically have doctors, physical therapists, nutritionists, and counsellors available on-call or on-site to quickly provide their services if you need them. In addition to your health, aged care homes also seek to tend to your personal well-being by providing you with avenues for pursuing interests and hobbies.

Conclusion: What Do I Choose?

Even though you only have two general choices as to how you would like to receive aged care and support, we understand that choosing between the two can still be quite difficult. After all, there is a lot of things you would need to keep in mind before making the big decision. For instance, although you might find the amenities of a nursing home to your liking, having to move out of your home (and possibly your neighbourhood) might be very inconvenient, not to mention time and resource-consuming.

You should also consider how long you will be living with the support of aged care. Not all seniors who get aged care do so for life; many, in fact, get aged care for a number of months to help them recover from a disease or injury. This is important as you will also have to consider how much you would be willing to spend on your aged care. If you will only be needing someone around to help you while you recover after being hospitalised, it may be a better option to hire a caregiver rather than move out to a nursing home. Likewise, it may also be more convenient for you to move to a nursing home if you will be staying for longer periods of time.

Whether it’s an at-home caregiver or a full-on retirement village, it is important to remember that a good aged care provider makes you their first priority and should do what they can to make sure all of your needs are met.