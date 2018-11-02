Stop being reactive to what’s going on around you

If ever you want to have a great work experience, you should stop focusing on the negatives. Instead, look more at how you can improve yourself. Stop doing these things to be more mindful at work and better yourself.

Sure, work is a stressful place for all of us. However, you can manage the way you respond to the stress. Focus your energies on the things you can do to be better and not on what co-workers are doing or saying about you.

Stop focusing on all the things that are going wrong

Let’s face it, things are not always going to go your way, it’s inevitable. However, you have a choice. You can stop focusing your attention on what’s going wrong. Instead, look for ways to better those situations. Focus on opportunities, it yields better results.

Stop leaving your calendar wide open

Your calendar must be full all the time. Of course, you might not be able to eliminate all of your meetings. However, you can control your calendar by blocking time on the calendar proactively. If new meetings come up, don’t be afraid to stick to your guns. It’s ok to say no sometimes.

This allows you to focus more on your work and mark tasks off your to-do list. Furthermore, you have control over your day. Control of your calendar is not left in the hands of others around you. Also, multi-tasking will have to be a thing of the past. We all know that multi-tasking kills productivity and so, controlling your calendar is a must.

Stop being overly critical of yourself

We all make mistakes along the way. If you are perfect all the time then you are probably not human. The last thing you want to do is beat yourself up when things don't go as planned. Remember, we are all a work in progress. There's always someone better, more to learn and improvements to be made. Such is life! Always, always be your own biggest fan!

Stop gossiping about your co-workers

Yes, gossiping a bit at work is fun for a while. But, does it yield anything? No, it only hurts working relationships. At the end of the day, no one wins. Note this, solid relationships with co-workers lead to productivity and a better work experience. Simply