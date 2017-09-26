Straighten your Teeth and Smile more with Invisalign

We provide Invisalign in Brisbane. Invisalign is a widely recognised orthodontic brand. It’s an appliance that can move teeth in incremental steps. It comes with plastic mouthpieces which are computer-designed and vacuum-formed. The dentist places these aligners over your teeth to move teeth gradually and sequentially. This treatment is not intended for children however, like conventional Braces, nearly any adult who needs straighter teeth may be treated. Invisalign has now become a popular treatment in teeth straightening.

Unlike Braces, Invisalign is virtually undetectable and it is also removable at will. Invisalign cannot be used in all cases but depending on the teeth alignment problems, a complete Invisalign treatment can take about a year. A complete treatment typically requires 20 to 30 aligners for the maxillary and mandibular arches. On average, total treatment time is between 9 and 15 months but for some cases it may take up to 24 months.

When Invisalign was originally developed, it could be used to help dentists with cases that required simple tooth movements. Today, Invisalign can be used for treatment of more complex orthodontic cases. Still, some dentists believe that there are types of teeth movement that are not easy to achieve using Invisalign alone and a combination of Invisalign-Braces treatment may be required to achieve desirable outcomes.

Invisalign aligners:

• Are Clear Plastic

• Virtually Undetectable

• Can Be Removed at Will

With this straightening treatment, a computer model generates a series of clear removable aligners based on the treatment objectives. Every two (2) weeks or so, a new set of aligner trays is placed. In terms of treatment time, Invisalign may be more practical for adults compared to Braces because Invisalign treatment is claimed to be more time-efficient.

With Invisalign the frequency and the length of patient visits is reduced or least that’s how Invisalign is being marketed. The length of Invisalign treatment compared to Braces treatment time, is a bit debatable between dentists. Mark A. Breiner DDS in his 2012 book “Whole-Body Dentistry: A Complete Guide to Understanding the Impact of Dentistry on Total Health” writes and I quote:” The major drawback to using Invisalign is that it is a lengthy process; often Braces can produce the desired results in a much shorter period”.

Compared to Braces, Invisalign is claimed to save both patient and dentist time by removal of the need to:

• Bonding Brackets to Patient’s Teeth

• Arch Wire Adjustments

• Removal of Appliances at the End of Treatment

COST of INVISALIGN

Invisalign is not a cheap treatment. Depending on your insurance or dental cover, the cost of the treatment could be costly. However, Invisalign cost is claimed to be roughly equivalent to conventional metal braces. Invisalign treatment may typically cost more than Braces. You should expect a cost range around $3500 to $7000 for Conventional dental Braces in Brisbane. Whereas Invisalign treatment tends to cost in the range of $4500 to $9000 depending on the dental clinic, complexity of your treatment and the number of trays required, but roughly speaking Invisalign may cost 20% to 40% higher than Braces. Our Mt Gravatt dental clinic provides payment options for certain dental treatments which helps break down the cost of such dental treatments.

The treatment costs vary widely for each patient. The cost figures provided above are rough and general ballpark estimates. To get the best cost estimate for you, you should consult with a certified Invisalign provider and get an exact estimate of costs for each treatment type and your needs.

DRAWBACKS of INVISALIGN

Invisalign is a megatrend in teeth straightening treatments however, the major drawback is that Invisalign is a lengthy process; braces can often produce the same desired results in a shorter period. Actually, in some cases a combined Invisalign and Braces treatment may be more practical for a patient

because in a combine treatment the patient would require less treatment time in traditional Braces.

There may be two or three challenges with Invisalign treatments: firstly, because Invisalign is removable, it relies on patient’s commitment to use the aligners. Secondly, it can lose grip on teeth for some types of tooth movements because again it is removable. Thirdly, patients should remember to put the aligners back in after they have taken it out for eating, etc.

The fact that Invisalign aligners are removable can be a good thing and a bad thing. It is good in the sense that patients have a choice to remove the trays when they need to but if the patient frequently forgets to use the aligners, the treatment time will be prolonged because the incremental change will slow down. Patient compliance plays an important role in Success with Invisalign.

Invisalign cannot correct all Orthodontic problems and it may not always be the best choice of treatment for you. Invisalign can certainly solve a lot of Orthodontic problems though. For example, Invisalign may be used to solve many dental occlusion issues. Invisalign can also be used to solve lower facial harmony problems. If you are considering teeth straightening, initial consultation with an Invisalign-certified dentist is recommended.

About the Author

D. Ellie Nadian, Pure Dentistry

11/1932-1974 Logan Rd, Upper Mt Gravatt, QLD 4122

Tel: (07) 3343 4869