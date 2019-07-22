Streeterlaw | The Best Specialist Family Law Solicitors in Sydney

The relationship you have with your solicitors is unique. These are people who need to know all your intimate details for them to provide you with substantial legal help. For this reason, you need to work with people you can trust; people whose opinion you can rely on; and most importantly, professionals who know what they are doing.

Streeterlaw is not only one of the top family law firms in Sydney, but it is a law firm that you can trust and depend on to represent you to the best of their abilities. Here is everything you need to know about the firm:

Who They Are

Streeterlaw was founded by its current leader and head of litigation, Streeterlaw Principal Mark. Prior to this, he worked as a lawyer who gained inspiration for his work from the book of Micah 6:8. He has worked as a lawyer for more than two decades.

During his time in the law profession, he has specialized in fields such as commercial recoveries, family law, security enforcement, and commercial and industrial litigation. His expertise and knowledge in these areas of law have always benefited his clients, especially those that crossover between varying law aspects.

Over the years, Mark has developed a passion for family law, a fact that led to him starting and working with other family law lawyers in his practice. It is an area of the law that can appear in different contexts such as industrial, family law, and even commercial insurance.

When looking for the best family law specialists in Sydney, you can count on the team at Streeterlaw to take care of all your interests.

Their Family Law Services

As mentioned earlier, the team at Streeterlaw comprises of the best family law solicitors in Sydney. It is a team that believes in its potential and abilities to navigate the confusing and often difficult world of family law.

What makes this field difficult to navigate is the fact that all members of the family have a side to their story. To handle issues arising between families, there is a need to use a flexible and customized approach for all those concerned.

The team at Streeterlaw will listen to the concerns you want to raise and only then will they provide you with legal advice. From this advice, you can now come up with a strategy to help you navigate through these issues and come up with an outcome that suits all involved.

You need to receive proper guidance before you can make any decision. The family law lawyers at Streeterlaw will not only provide you with options, but they will also ensure that you understand all your legal rights. The specialist lawyers working as part of this team will help you with diverse areas of the law such as:

• Divorce

• Collaborative law

• Same-sex relationships

• Advocacy in family law matters in the Family Court of Australia and in the Federal Circuit Court

• Financial agreements

• Child support agreements

• Acting for third parties, e.g., custodians when dealing with parental proceedings

• Parenting matters

Other Services

Family law is not the only section of the law that these specialists from Sydney can help you with. Other areas where you may find their services helpful include:

Strata Legal Solutions Commercial Dispute Resolution

The law firm based in Sydney will help you address all legal issues ranging from wills and guardianship to personal bankruptcy and commercial interests. All these areas mentioned here cover different aspects like guardian representation, succession and estate planning, and power of attorney.

The reality is that they are all complex issues, hence the need to have a custom approach to handling each and every issue. Streeterlaw prides itself in having the best in-house solicitors and lawyers capable of handling different law experts. Their unique understanding of Commonwealth and State legislation guarantees you the best outcome you can hope to get.

It is always good to know that you are backed by professionals who can provide you with insightful and comprehensive advice.

Contact Information

Office Address:

Streeterlaw

Level 2

50 Park Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Phone number: 1300 293 985

Facebook: Click here