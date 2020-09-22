Struggling With Back Pain? Here Are Some Suggestions

When it comes to back pain it can often stop us in our tracks. It can feel hard to overcome and one thing that we shouldn’t have to deal with day to day. Whether you have an injury that has been caused by an accident, playing sport, or find that even just waking up can cause niggling pains, it is something to try and get sorted so that you can carry on with your life as normal. So what can you do? Here are some of the suggestions to consider.

Seek some medicinal advice from a doctor

One of the first things to think about would be to seek some medical advice from a doctor. They may be able to inform you if the damage that has been done is something that is long term, or can be fixed with some short term intervention. They may also be able to help prescribe some medication to help deal with it.

See a specialist

When it comes to things like your back, you may be best to seek out some advice from a specialist and have them treat the specific area causing you pain. A chiropractor such as Dr Ian Edwards could be worth speaking to as a way of alleviating some of the pain that could be caused from your back. The more you actively try and help the situation the better you will feel.

Painkillers can help

There is no doubt that we are in the fortunate position to be able to use things such as over the counter painkillers, and these can go a long way to helping you alleviate some of the pain you feel. These can be especially helpful if you have to sit at a desk at work, or are subject to remaining on your feet for long periods of time. Having an option to take the edge off the pain you are dealing with can help you to lead a normal life. But this shouldn’t be a long term solution to the problem and other options should be explored.

Look at your surroundings

Another thing to do to try and help solve the problem is to look at your surroundings. Is there anything you can do or change to help make things better? It might be that you look at your bed and the mattress you sleep on. This could be causing problems in your back without you even realising it. Maybe your pillow isn’t supportive, or the chair you sit on isn’t helping. Understanding what could be causing your pain helps you to take steps to deal with it.

Are you helping yourself?

Last of all, are you helping yourself? If you have to sit in an office all day could you have a supportive chair? Could the desk be raised higher or could you stand instead? There are things you can do to your workplace, your car and where you live to help you handle back pain more effectively.

Let’s hope these tips help you if you are struggling with back pain.