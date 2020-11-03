Student to Residence in New Zealand

New Zealand is famous for its landscapes, Maori culture, and for having the best rugby team in the world. The level of education in New Zealand is excellent with all of its universities being in the world’s top 3 per cent. By graduating from a New Zealand university, you will have a world-class qualification.

New Zealand allow students to stay after their studies and work for a period of time. There is also the possibility for you to remain in New Zealand short term, or even permanently.

Graduates with local qualifications are attractive to employers in New Zealand and the government is keen to retain international students who have graduated from educational institutions in New Zealand. If you are an international student, or are looking to study in New Zealand, it’s important to understand the process of attaining residence in New Zealand.

What are the benefits of having a New Zealand Residence?

New Zealand Residence is the gateway to a range of other New Zealand opportunities and rights including:

Education – This includes free education rights in state schools, subsidies on tertiary fees, and student loans.

– This includes free education rights in state schools, subsidies on tertiary fees, and student loans. Welfare benefits – You would typically need to be either a resident of New Zealand or a citizen of New Zealand to be able to access work and wage benefits.

– You would typically need to be either a resident of New Zealand or a citizen of New Zealand to be able to access work and wage benefits. Voting – The ability to vote in national and local elections.

– The ability to vote in national and local elections. Juries – Your residency status will determine if you are qualified to be on a jury.

What are the pathways to a New Zealand Residence?

You may be able to work in New Zealand for some years, and probably even obtain Residence, depending on what you’ve studied. After completing your study in New Zealand, you can apply for a visa to work in the country, depending on the suitability of your qualification.

A student visa is a temporary visa regarding studying in a different nation. If after your studies you choose to stay in New Zealand, you must apply for a Post-Study Work Visa or other relevant work visas.

You must have held a Resident Work Visa for the prior 2 years to obtain Permanent Residency. You also must have held Permanent Residency for at least 5 years to obtain citizenship.

What is the difference between a Residence Visa and a Permanent Residence Visa?

The Resident Visa and Permanent Residence Visa are two different visas allowing you to get full residency in New Zealand. A Permanent Resident Visa is normally the intended outcome of a Residence Visa.

Working during studies and after graduation

Your time on a student visa must be for study in New Zealand. You may be able to work part-time but you must be aware of certain rules. If you want to stay and work in New Zealand after graduating you will need the appropriate visa to do so.

Post-Study Work Visa

You can apply for a visa to work in New Zealand if you have the appropriate credentials. This includes having completed your studies in New Zealand. You can work for any employer for between 1 to 3 years and do almost any job, depending on your training and expertise.

What is the New Zealand Permanent Residence Points System?

You need to determine your eligibility through an established scheme of Permanent Residence points in which points are distributed under the following headings:

Employability: 60 points for active skilled professionals applying to work for a year or more, and 50 points for those looking to work for less than a year.

Work Experience: On work experience, the PR point system ranges from 10 points to 30 points from 2 years to 10 years respectively, including bonus points for growth assessments and benefits.

Qualifications: The PR point system scores you 50 points if you have a Bachelor’s degree or any other major Diploma, and 55 points if you possess a Master’s degree or a Ph.D.

Family Ties: You get 10 points if you have close family members currently staying legally in New Zealand.

Age: A minimum of 5 points is allocated for people who are between 50 and 55 years old, and up to a maximum of 30 points for 20-29 years.

You are qualified for an ITA (Invitation to Apply) for a visa by gaining 140 points. The minimum requirement for entry will be 100 –135. It is not assured, however, that this will guarantee an ITA.

To get the best information on how to move from a student to a resident in New Zealand, contact Malcom Pacific.