Style your man this Valentine’s Day

Don’t know what to get your partner this Valentine’s Day? You can never go wrong with updating his wardrobe – especially if it’s a must-have or new accessory that can complete his outfit. Whether he wears a suit to work everyday, dresses up for a special occasion or is a popular guy and always attends events, Buckle | 1922 has your Valentine’s Day gift sorted.

The Modern Man

Classic yet a touch of style – opt for a plain tie with a printed pocket square, paired with classic cuff links and a textured lapel pin. Not to forget, the must have belt suitable for everyday use.

The Dapper Dude

Redefine his casual style and grow his collection of pocket squares – this will be his go-to accessory just like those from Mad Men. Don’t forget a classy lapel pin and bow-tie to finish the look.

The Fancy Fellow

Understand the power of stylish accessories paired back with the essentials. Throw a pair of braces in the mix and a funky pocket square to add flair. He can always dress up or down his outfit with a simple tie and tie-bar.

Buckle | 1922 accessories are available from Myer, David Jones, quality independent men’s retailers nationwide or online from www.buckle1922.com.au