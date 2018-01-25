Australian Women Online

Style your man this Valentine’s Day

Style your man this Valentine’s DayDon’t know what to get your partner this Valentine’s Day? You can never go wrong with updating his wardrobe – especially if it’s a must-have or new accessory that can complete his outfit. Whether he wears a suit to work everyday, dresses up for a special occasion or is a popular guy and always attends events, Buckle | 1922 has your Valentine’s Day gift sorted.

The Modern Man

Classic yet a touch of style – opt for a plain tie with a printed pocket square, paired with classic cuff links and a textured lapel pin. Not to forget, the must have belt suitable for everyday use.

Cuff Links

Cuff Links
RRP $49

Feather Lapel Pin

Feather Lapel Pin
RRP $34

Jackson Leather Belt

Jackson Leather Belt
RRP $49

Tie and Pocket Square Set

Tie and Pocket Square Set
RRP $39

 

The Dapper Dude

Redefine his casual style and grow his collection of pocket squares – this will be his go-to accessory just like those from Mad Men. Don’t forget a classy lapel pin and bow-tie to finish the look.

Bow Tie Navy

Bow Tie Navy
RRP $34

Cuff links 211

Cuff Links 211
RRP $49

Fabric Lapel Pin Navy

Fabric Lapel Pin Navy
RRP $29

Royce leather belt

Royce Leather Belt,
RRP $49

 

The Fancy Fellow

Understand the power of stylish accessories paired back with the essentials. Throw a pair of braces in the mix and a funky pocket square to add flair. He can always dress up or down his outfit with a simple tie and tie-bar.

Braces Plain White

Braces Plain White in 25mm $34 or 35mm $39

Cuff Links

Cuff Links
RRP $49

Mother of Pearl Tie Bar

Mother of Pearl Tie Bar
RRP $39

Tie and Pocket Square Plain Black

Tie and Pocket Square Plain Black
RRP $39

 

Buckle | 1922 accessories are available from Myer, David Jones, quality independent men’s retailers nationwide or online from www.buckle1922.com.au

