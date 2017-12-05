Swarovski Australia Christmas Collection 2017

Swarovski is celebrating this festive season with Karlie Kloss and Naomi Campbell, embracing ‘Yes To All’ in the most brilliant of ways with their Christmas collection. There’s something for everyone; from timeless pieces to on-trend adornments.

#givebrilliant and dial up the glamour with iconic blue boxes for every style.

A Free Gift for you

For a limited time only you can receive a Sparkling Pair of Earrings valued at $89 with any purchase of $220 or more. This offer is valid from November 30 up to and including December 24, 2017 or while stocks last. Please note that orders made in the past and Gift Cards are excluded. Not available with any other offers, lay-bys, or purchase orders. Offer valid in Australia.

On-time delivery for Christmas

Please order your gifts by December 17 (Australia wide) and Swarovski will do their best to get them to you in time for Christmas Day. Free Delivery when you spend $120 or more.

Swarovski Christmas Collection Say yes to being bold and find ultra-glam high-shine gifts that will lift an outfit in an instant. Light up her look with the Angelic set, showcasing brilliant Swarovski crystals in clear and eye-catching light sapphire and denim blue shades for day-to-evening sparkle perfect for the festive season.





Women’s Watches

Swarovski watches, created with renowned Swiss quartz movement and signature faceted crystals, have set new standards in contemporary watch design by combining elegance and understated luxury. The Swarovski collection of Swiss-made watches range from sporty to spectacular. Dazzling Crystal Mesh timepieces exude sophistication and glamour. Refined and radiant models shine with hand-applied crystal accents, adding instant elegance at any time of day and on any occasion.

Swarovski watches for women integrate innovation and quality with the brand’s celebrated precision cut crystal craftsmanship to create the ideal fashion accessory for contemporary women.









Gifts for Men Also available: STAR WARS C-3PO. From a galaxy far, far away to your own home, with this stunning depiction of C-3PO. Exquisitely crafted in golden and red crystal, it boasts black detailing and a white crystal base. In all, the ever-helpful droid, which featured in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, features 537 sparkling facets. The perfect present for those who follow the Star Wars franchise. Decoration object. Not a toy. Not suitable for children under 15.





Christmas Decorations

Continuing Swarovski’s tradition of Annual Edition ornaments, this stunning crystal star features a metal tag engraved with 2017 and is only available this year. Hanging on an elegant white satin ribbon, the ornament reflects the light beautifully and would be a perfect gift to celebrate a wedding, an anniversary, the birth of a child, or any other special moment in 2017. If you haven’t started your collection yet, it’s never too late. Decoration object. Not a toy. Not suitable for children under 15.

Also available: Swarovski Baby’s 1st Christmas Ornament Annual Edition 2017. Celebrate a baby’s first Christmas with this exquisite clear crystal rocking horse ornament. Dangling on a festive red satin ribbon, it is exclusively available this year and displays the words Baby’s 1st Christmas 2017 in a red print. An ideal gift. Decoration object. Not a toy. Not suitable for children under 15.









Affordable Gifts



*All prices are in Australian dollars and are subject to change by the retailer.