Swarovski Australia Christmas Collection 2017

#givebrilliant and dial up the glamour with iconic blue boxes for every style.
A Free Gift for you
For a limited time only you can receive a Sparkling Pair of Earrings valued at $89 with any purchase of $220 or more. This offer is valid from November 30 up to and including December 24, 2017 or while stocks last. Please note that orders made in the past and Gift Cards are excluded. Not available with any other offers, lay-bys, or purchase orders. Offer valid in Australia.
On-time delivery for Christmas
Please order your gifts by December 17 (Australia wide) and Swarovski will do their best to get them to you in time for Christmas Day. Free Delivery when you spend $120 or more.
Swarovski Christmas Collection
Say yes to being bold and find ultra-glam high-shine gifts that will lift an outfit in an instant. Light up her look with the Angelic set, showcasing brilliant Swarovski crystals in clear and eye-catching light sapphire and denim blue shades for day-to-evening sparkle perfect for the festive season.
Women’s Watches
Swarovski watches, created with renowned Swiss quartz movement and signature faceted crystals, have set new standards in contemporary watch design by combining elegance and understated luxury. The Swarovski collection of Swiss-made watches range from sporty to spectacular. Dazzling Crystal Mesh timepieces exude sophistication and glamour. Refined and radiant models shine with hand-applied crystal accents, adding instant elegance at any time of day and on any occasion.
Swarovski watches for women integrate innovation and quality with the brand’s celebrated precision cut crystal craftsmanship to create the ideal fashion accessory for contemporary women.
Gifts for MenFans of Star Wars: The Force Awakens can find a home for iconic droid R2-D2. The lovable character has been expertly crafted in crystal and features 446 luminous facets and detailed prints. Sure to amuse and impress, it’s a must-have for any aficionado. Decoration object. Not a toy. Not suitable for children under 15.
Also available: STAR WARS C-3PO. From a galaxy far, far away to your own home, with this stunning depiction of C-3PO. Exquisitely crafted in golden and red crystal, it boasts black detailing and a white crystal base. In all, the ever-helpful droid, which featured in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, features 537 sparkling facets. The perfect present for those who follow the Star Wars franchise. Decoration object. Not a toy. Not suitable for children under 15.
Christmas DecorationsContinuing Swarovski’s tradition of Annual Edition ornaments, this stunning crystal star features a metal tag engraved with 2017 and is only available this year. Hanging on an elegant white satin ribbon, the ornament reflects the light beautifully and would be a perfect gift to celebrate a wedding, an anniversary, the birth of a child, or any other special moment in 2017. If you haven’t started your collection yet, it’s never too late. Decoration object. Not a toy. Not suitable for children under 15.
Also available: Swarovski Baby’s 1st Christmas Ornament Annual Edition 2017. Celebrate a baby’s first Christmas with this exquisite clear crystal rocking horse ornament. Dangling on a festive red satin ribbon, it is exclusively available this year and displays the words Baby’s 1st Christmas 2017 in a red print. An ideal gift. Decoration object. Not a toy. Not suitable for children under 15.
Affordable GiftsExpress your individuality in style with the versatile Swarovski Remix Collection. This innovative new concept utilizes an invisible magnetic closure, which allows you to blend in other pieces from the Swarovski Remix Collection to create a bespoke look, time and time again. Mixed metal plating, cool-colored crystals, and a symbolic Hamsa hand motif unite in this stunning strand. Choose to wear as a bracelet, or add other strands to assemble a new silhouette – be it wrap bracelet, choker, all-around necklace, or strandage. The infinite possibilities for playful styling make this a great gifting idea.
*All prices are in Australian dollars and are subject to change by the retailer.