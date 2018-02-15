Swarovski launches a new collection inspired by nature

Nature takes centre stage in Swarovski’s New Collection, revisiting the poetic aesthetic of butterflies to create a desirable jewellery collection with motifs that range from dainty to dazzling.

“The New Collection is all about colour and how colour can trigger emotions and evoke moods,” said Swarovski Creative Director, Nathalie Colin. “We find the most beautiful and stunning colours in nature and it has always been an important source of inspiration for the brand and myself. For the New Collection, an array of feminine pinks and purples come to life like the flutter of butterfly wings – perfect inspiration for both delicate and more contemporary jewellery.”

The modern and exuberant Light Orchid family showcases the brand’s iconic craftsmanship and crystal expertise with a truly eye-catching statement necklace and four-finger ring. Thanks to the removable strandage, the versatile long necklace can also be worn as a simple torque for a pared-back look.

The highly romantic Lilia family exudes a fresh feminine style with a palette of sparkling pink Swarovski crystals paired with soft rose gold plating. On-trend silhouettes such as asymmetrical earrings, Y necklace, and stackable rings make the range relevant to a wide variety of looks and occasions.

To complete this look, fluid lines are a must-have, as seen on the long Lilia earrings or the colourful Fit earrings, and in long strandages that add a subtle and lively accent of brilliance.

With an array of colourful and feminine pieces, Swarovski ensures multifaceted women find the touch of sparkle they deserve, at any time, with any look, for any occasion.