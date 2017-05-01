Swarovski Mother’s Day Collection 2017

Share this: Twitter

This year, we’re celebrating Mother’s Day in Australia on Sunday, 14th May. Swarovski crystal makes for an exceptional gift and you can #givebrilliant with the Swarovski Mother’s Day Collection. In Australia, the Swarovski Mother’s Day Collection is available in-store and online.

Honour the woman who loves you most. For the brilliant style and spirit she’s inspired in you, give her a brilliant gift back. Celebrate mum as a source of inspiration. #Givebrilliant; from the Sparkling Dance collection, crafted with unique dancing Swarovski crystals, to the timeless Crystalline Pure watch.

Shop online and you’ll receive a sparkling pair of earrings FREE when you spend $220 (AUD) or more.

Pure & Sleek

The perfect go-to-wardrobe piece that withstands the test of time, the Swarovski Crystalline Pure Watch ensures mum stays brilliant around the clock.

Sparkling with 850 crystals set in Swarovski’s signature Crystalline technique, this pure, modern watch will add a dose of feminine elegance to any outfit. With a white silver-tone sunray dial and a stainless steel metal bracelet, it combines easily with Swarovski jewelry pieces too. Case – 34 mm; Water resistant up to 50 m; Swiss made.

Dancing Sparkle Light up Mum’s world with the Sparkling Dance Collection, crafted in rich metallic tones and dancing Swarovski crystals that shimmer and shine with every move. Available in 5 colours, the Sparkling Dance Round Necklace featuring a new “dancing crystal” design concept, is a rose gold-plated necklace showcasing a round stone that floats inside a 3D cage in crystal pavé. An essential addition to any jewelry box, it will give your daytime style a playful sparkle.

Avant-Guarde

Bring out mum’s inner free-spirit with the golden hued Crystaldust bangle and Ginger Ring.

Available in 13 different colours, the Crystaldust Bangle Double is a new signature design to equal Stardust and Slake, this irresistible Crystaldust Bangle is crafted using Swarovski’s Crystal Rock technique. It is lavishly encrusted with brilliant crystals for unparalleled sparkle. Its on-trend spiral silhouette is versatile and expressive, whilst the stainless steel capped ends, embellished with crystals, finish its clean design perfectly. Slip on to your arm for instant glamour or layer with others for a high-octane look.