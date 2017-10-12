Sydney Australia to host the Biggest Outdoor Bed Cinema in the World

Mov’in bed is back with its 150-bed theatre (yes, beds!) and this time around, it will be held closer to the CBD, at Moore Park’s Entertainment Quarter from October 27th till December 10th 2017.

Get your snuggle buddy ready coz Mov’in bed combines the best things in life: a great movie under the stars, sipping on a glass of wine, enjoying dinner in bed and munching on some popcorn with your loved ones.

Eclectic Movie Selection and Some Theme Movie Nights

The movie selection combines multi-award International Movies (e.g. Good Bye Lenin, City Of God) with the latest Blockbusters (e.g. The Foreigner, American Assassin), the unmissable movies of the year (e.g. Dunkirk, Wonder Woman), fantastic Disney classics (e.g. Cinderella, Peter Pan, Toy Story), exciting Japanese Animations (e.g. The Last Naruto movie, My Neighbor Totoro, Dragon ball Z) and Horror movie Nights (e.g. IT, The Shining).

The team is introducing 4 PARTY NIGHTS on the Friday or Saturday ! 2 movies for the price of one and one Live DJ Party before it gets dark. The Party nights include the Freaky Halloween Party, The Love is Love gay night, The Scorsese’s Bday party and The Kill Bill 1 and 2 Tarantino night. Listen to the DJ remixing some of the best movie soundtracks, dance and have fun before you enjoy a double movie feature all while lying comfortably in your bed!

Dine in Bed Experience

If you think Breakfast in bed is one of the best things in life, wait to experience the Dinner in Bed. The Mov’In Bed team has partnered with the Rockpool Dining Group – Fratelli Fresh, Bavarian Bier Café and Burger Project and food will be delivered straight to your bed.

Additionally, the Bar will be serving beer, wine, ice cream, candy and popcorn so that you are all set up for the perfect night.

THE BYO BLANKET You can also get cheap tickets ($12/$15) to sit on the grass and enjoy your favourite movie – it’s BYO picnic blanket in the designated picnic area.

Students and Family Nights

STUDENTS – Get your friends together, pack a picnic up in a blanket (yes, it’s smart) and enjoy a movie night under the stars! Mov’In Bed Cinema has some cool movie deals at $12 all week long and if you wish you give a hand as a volunteer you receive free tickets for the season.

FAMILIES – KIDS UNDER 10 are Free so families can enjoy a night out and be to 3 in a Bed.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit the website: www.movinbed.com