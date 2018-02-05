Tax Institute launches new website to champion Australian women in the tax profession

The Tax Institute, Australia’s leading professional association and educator in tax, a new website supporting the career progression of women in the tax, accounting and legal professions.

The President of The Tax Institute, Ms Tracey Rens, said: “The Women in Tax website is a natural extension of The Tax Institute’s immensely successful Women in Tax event program that has emerged in recent years.”

“We believe tax professionals will want to visit the site often to see the latest articles and videos on subjects such as career progression, leadership, diversity and work-life balance. It’s a place where they can find practical advice, motivation, innovative ideas and solutions to help them steer their careers.”

The website features profiles of successful tax practitioners with their career journeys. Visitors will discover the lessons these professionals learnt along the way and what advice they would offer those starting their careers.

Women Profiled on the Website include:

MinterEllison partner Elissa Romanin on the challenges and rewards of her continually emerging career in tax.

ATO Assistant Commissioner Fiona Dillon on her distinguished career and her current posting as Minister-Counsellor (Taxation) with the Australian delegation to the OECD in Paris.

KPMG Partner and The Tax Institute 2015 Corporate Tax Adviser of the Year, Minh Dao, on her career in domestic and international tax.

VdV Legal Principal and The Tax Institute’s 2017 SME Tax Adviser of the Year, Julie Van der Velde, on her career to date and her recent decision to establish her own firm in Adelaide.

Regular visitors to the site will discover videos and articles that reveal the barriers women may face in the tax profession, advice on what you can do to accelerate your progression as well as how you can contribute to The Tax Institute and the broader community.

For more information visit the Women in Tax website at: www.womenintax.com.au