Technology Tendencies: 5 Tech Predictions For the Future

2020 can be termed as the "year of change" or the "year of an evolved technological industry". The policies limiting movement, social interactions and growth have led to the development and growth of technology. The technology allows access to entertainment sites from any region; people can stream games and matches live and conduct a live interaction anytime. The world is changing, and people need to change with it.

5 Technology Predictions for the Future:

5G connectivity

Communication in real-time is becoming a necessity for personal and business entities. An increase in internet usage for services including Streaming videos or movies, live gaming platforms in Australian casinos is a call for faster connectivity amongst people and devices. According to professionals, the development of 5G connectivity will result in significant advancements in telecommunications technology, Artificial Intelligence, the Internet of Things, and As-a-Service technologies. The response timeline for networks will reduce to a single millisecond compared to the current 4G network, whose response time is 30 milliseconds.

The 5G technology will take over the networks by 2021. Many expect that interactive technologies will receive instant communications with 5G. These technologies include AI robotics, Automotive (Self-driving cars), cloud computing, virtual reality and many more. Plus, the efficiency of 5G is a guarantee as the network is low-latency. However, full features in this technological invention will come into effect by 2025.

Edge Computing

Future technological growth heavily depends on the realisation of 5G networks (low-latency). Forrester, a professional expert in technology growth patterns and future predictions indicates that edge computing will only work with 5G. He further predicts that the edge market in a global capacity will grow to over $6.7 million in the coming year (2022) with the adoption of edge computing. It is a significant solution people have sought, especially with the pandemic. The need for a trusted source of data storage, processing, including online transactions and video conferencing, continues to be a growing demand. However, latency levels hamper cloud computing, a factor that edge computing eliminates.

Time-sensitive information or data processing is now on edge, allowing easier and faster access. Latency levels are improved if using edge computing in place of could compute. Edge computing means no centralisation of data or processing, retaining the said data at the edges lowering latency involved in cloud computing.

Internet of Things (IoT)

The Internet of Things is an interconnection of various devices through the internet; it includes home appliances, vehicles, houses, and many more. It is the most promising future technology already in practice with high-end smart homes. For instance, you can lock your home remotely from your car. You can ask the thermostats to heat up the house while travelling back to work. The Internet of Things is a system that will save you money, ensure personal safety and that of your property. It can help in making profitable decisions in a business or company.

2021 may mark the start of this technology with new inventions entering the market. Statista indicates that there will be over 50 million devices representing the internet of things by 2030. The aim will be to create an interconnected system of devices, home appliances, smartphones, ventilation and heating systems and more into a single system that is easier to use and manage. Forecasts attribute that the internet of things will be worth 1.1 Trillion dollars by 2022.

Digital Health

After the scare that came with covid-19, most people desire a way to keep their health. Therefore, future technology will ensure digital health services at a go without commuting or waiting. Technological companies manufacturing digital healthcare devices are on the rise. The aim is to provide each individual and receive homely care using the current healthcare technologies. Plus, it is a free and non-invasive way to ensure an individual’s health conditions are good.

The limited interactions, including physical contact, resulted in impossible treatment allocation by professional physicians. Many people have suffered through the pandemic and, thus, need futuristic digital health technology. The technology will take advantage of the Internet of Things to revolutionise, monitor, notify and call for help in emergencies. A working system can also aid in administering assistance. In regards to this, virtual reality provides telemedicine or virtual reality treatment, “an idea expected to rake in $2.4 million before 2026).

Another idea for digital health is digital records. Keeping records will aid in evaluating institutions and anticipates areas or regions where people may require curative or preventive health care services. Using digital health services, it becomes easier to identify patterns regarding deficiencies and to eliminate them. Plus, digital health will improve the quality of health care offered.

DARQ Technology

Geeks for Geeks, an online platform for sharing information on upcoming tech, suggests that DARQ technology is the newest future technological invention. The name is an acronym that stands for four different futuristic technologies, including Distribution Ledger Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Extended Reality and Quantum Computing.

Distribution Ledger Technology

The technology design offers business security, especially with transactions. As the name suggests, the technology comes in the form of a ledger. Businesses can share the ledger with their customers from varying locations simultaneously. The entry for each customer is a unique cryptographic signature. It can help business audit data provided in business ledgers.

Artificial Intelligence

It is the backbone of 20th-century technological inventions. The revolutionary idea keeps popping up with new ideas, including big data processing, robotics, and extended software programming boundaries.

Extended, Virtual and Augmented Reality

It is a technology that aids individuals to interact with the actual environment before visiting it. Its application is widespread, especially in the entertainment industry. The technology aims to provide first-class and personalised user experiences with their products or services.

Virtual, augmented, and extended reality are some of the exceptional technologies you should expect in the future; the technologies aid people by immersing them into a virtual environment, enhancing that environment and balancing it. The technologies are also excellent training tools via simulation.

The virtual reality and augmented reality integration with other technologies are seamless. People can employ the technologies in entertainment areas, educational institutions, marketing campaigns and advertisements, rehabilitation and other medical applications. The applications are so varied that rumours indicate they can teach surgeons how to do surgeries. The VR and AR industry is still growing, with over 14 million devices sold back in 2019. Tech Jury, a trusted tech website, estimates that the sector will increase to $209.2 billion by 2022. The technologies are game-changers and a subject for future exploration.

Quantum Computing

Computing methods that claim to provide solutions to computational methods are considered impossible. Studies show that it is only possible to offer an affordable system. Also, the plans must include actual access to quantum systems.

Summary

The above technologies represent some of the best future technologies. 5G connectivity, DARQ technologies, the Internet of Things and digital health remain the leading future technological tendencies. As technologies emerge and grow, individuals need to keep up with the times. Peruse through and get acquainted with the best 5 tech predictions for the future.