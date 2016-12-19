Telecommuting to the Office is Good for Your Health & the Environment

Even though air pollution is typically detected at lower levels in Australia, with 71% of Aussies using a passenger vehicle to commute to and from work every day, Australian drivers are emitting 70 million tonnes of CO2 into the atmosphere each year. Prolonged exposure to air pollution from motor vehicles can cause shortness of breath, throat irritation and chest tightness, as well as more serious lung and heart conditions.

A study by Carbon Trust found that working from home just two days a week can save up to 360kg of carbon being emitted into the atmosphere each year. Dialing into your morning meeting via a video conference is not only good for the environment, it’s good for your health!