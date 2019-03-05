Terri, Bindi & Robert Irwin to celebrate women in conservation on International Womens Day 2019

Australia Zoo Wildlife Warriors and the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Australia, are celebrating women leading the animal and environmental rights industry with a champagne brunch at Australia Zoo on Friday 8, March 2019 for International Women’s Day – and you can join them.

Businesses of all sizes and industry sectors will be joining three of Australia’s most popular and passionate conservationists, Terri, Bindi and Robert Irwin to hear their incredible stories as Wildlife Warriors.

“Recognising and celebrating women across Australia and around the world is so important to our combined future success,” Terri Irwin said.

“We are setting a precedent on the global stage that women can do anything and together we can achieve so much.”

Bindi Irwin has pursued her passion when it comes to her career in wildlife conservation and believes she couldn’t have done it without the women in her immediate surroundings.

“I’ve been so incredibly fortunate to grow up with the strongest and most amazing female role model – my mum!” Bindi Irwin said. “I want all girls to feel supported and know that we can all make a change for better to create a harmonious world for people and wildlife alike.”

AmCham’s General Manager Alicia Doherty said AmCham is delighted to host a networking event that celebrates women and showcases the stories of female leaders.

“This year’s International Women’s Day campaign theme of ‘#BalanceForBetter’, is a call to action for driving gender balance across the world,” Ms Doherty said.

“With this wonderful opportunity presented by Australia Zoo, we are celebrating passionate women who are leaders in their fields,” Ms Doherty said.

Alongside the Irwin’s, the inspiring women of the Black Mamba anti-poaching unit will be in attendance to share their mission of protecting wildlife in South Africa without weapons or violence.

Guests will hear from the Director of the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital, Dr Rosie Booth, on conservation efforts in Australia, and get a chance to meet the famous Australia Zoo wildlife.

The event will raise funds for conversation and research initiatives led by women.

EVENT DETAILS: When: Friday 8 March, 2019

Time: 9:00 am – 11:30 am

What: Join AmCham and Australia Zoo for free-flowing champagne, a seated brunch and inspiring stories from female leaders.

Where: Australia Zoo, 1638 Steve Irwin Way, Beerwah, QLD 4519

Travel Details: Optional return coach transport from Sebel Brisbane, Albert St & Charlotte St, Brisbane CBD 4000 (Departing at 7:15am)

Special Guests:

– Terri and Bindi Irwin, Wildlife Warriors

– Dr Rosie Booth, Director of the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital

– The Black Mambas, Anti-Poaching Unit For more information and to book tickets online visit https://www.amcham.com.au/Web/AmCham/Events/Event_Display.aspx?EventKey=040038