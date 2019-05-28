The 18th Annual AusCERT Cyber Security Conference

AusCERT is a leading Cyber Emergency Response Team (CERT) for Australia and provides information security advice to its members, including the higher education sector. We are a single point of contact for dealing with cybersecurity incidents affecting or involving member networks.

Different organisations in Australia join the network and benefit from the response services of the team on different issues involving cybersecurity

Theme: IT’S DANGEROUS TO GO ALONE

AusCERT2019 is equipping you and your team with the tools to build knowledge through world-class tutorials and presentations. This year’s conference is focused on gaining as many tools for you and your team’s toolbox as possible to ensure you are armed and ready for any battle you may face.

Program

The program of the event is set for the days you will be attending the conference. The program runs from 29th May 2019 to 31st May 2019. They have outlined different topics to be discussed and the room they will be carried out. The program runs from 9 am to 5 pm, most of the practical topics will be carried out on the verandah to ensure that all of you get a chance to see. For more information, you can visit their website and take a look at the topics to be discussed.

AusCERT2019 Conference Costs

If you are a member of the AusCert, you get to receive special offers and pay a lesser amount of entrance fee. Take advantage of being a member and receive a discount on your entrance fee. You can get a one-day registration ticket and almost 50% off on one conference ticket.

Venue

AusCERT2019 will be held at the Surfers Paradise Marriott Resort & Spa on Queensland’s Gold Coast.

Travel Information

From Brisbane Airport

For international and interstate visitors arriving at Brisbane Airport, the options for travelling to the Gold Coast are via bus, taxi or Airtrain. The journey takes approximately 75 minutes.

Con-X-ion Airport Transfers offers door to door Airport Transfers to/from Brisbane and Gold Coast Airports to your accommodation on the Gold Coast. Services depart hourly from Brisbane and Gold Coast Airports, please ensure you pre-book to secure your seat and receive a discount.

Phone: 1300 266 946

Calling from overseas: +61 7 5556 9888

Email: bookings@con-x-ion.com

The Airtrain service leaves from Brisbane Airport approximately every half hour throughout the day. This is between 5:40 am and 8:00 pm for Nerang Station, Gold Coast. Travel time is 90 minutes on the train and approximately 18 mins drive to Surfers Paradise Marriott.

Phone: +61 7 3216 3308

Email: info@airtrain.com.au

Airtrain Connect involves a train ride to a Gold Coast station, and then a chauffeured transfer to your accommodation. When you arrive at the airport, staff in the terminal will direct you to the train and which Gold Coast station to hop off at. When you arrive, your driver will be waiting with your name on a sign to take you the rest of the way.

Phone: 1800 119 091

Email: reservations@airtrain.com.au

Contact Information

Website: https://conference.auscert.org.au/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AusCERT

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AusCERT

Email: conference@auscert.org.au