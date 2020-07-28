The 9 types of cars women love

Small, luxurious, fast, powerful, stylish, urban – cars women love. In the modern world, it is not customary to divide cars into women and men. However, the criteria for choosing a car for men and women are still very different. And automakers take this into account when creating a new model. Therefore, the market is full of proposals created with an eye to women.

Convertibles and crossovers, big and small, expensive and budget – absolutely in every category of cars there is a model that girls will like more. We have collected 9 options. If you want to replace your current car with one of cars below then we suggest contacting Swift car removal Newcastle for best deals.

The smallest

Small, stylish, Italian – from the description you might think that we are talking about a bag. But the same epithets can be used to describe a car if it’s Fiat 500. This compact car is loved not only by women, but also by the fashion house Gucci. In March, Fiat unveiled a new generation of the model – the electric Fiat 500e with a retractable roof with a range of 320 km on electric traction. In Russia, the second generation of the model with a 1.4-liter engine and a capacity of 100 horsepower is being sold today. Its cost is from 25,000 thousand dollars.

The fastest

Women also love to drive fast, and fast cars are created in Ferrari. The brand does not have a special women’s car, but there is a 3.8-liter 600-horsepower Ferrari Portofino in a convertible body. The name of the car refers to the popular Italian resort that women love very much. It is on such a car that it is most pleasant to explore the serpentines of Italy. The Ferrari Portofino accelerates to 100 km / h in just 3.5 seconds. The main thing is not to forget to take off your hat.

Most stylish

Any of the aforementioned cars could have received the title of the most stylish. However, we gave this category to the fashionable and youthful urban crossover Range Rover Evoque. With a streamlined body, retractable handles and state-of-the-art electronic content, the Evoque is often chosen as an unusual, stylish and visible vehicle. Many versions and configurations are available in Russia. You can choose a petrol or diesel engine, multi-colored leather trim, fabric color on the ceiling, panoramic roof and alumel inserts – women have a place to roam. The cost of the car starts from AU$62,670.

The most affordable

The Kia Soul city hatchback is also popular with women. This car boasts an extraordinary design: the Korean hatchback is often chosen as the first car or as an everyday city car for driving to school. All configurations, except for the basic one, are equipped with a rear view camera. A car with an automatic transmission and a minimum set of options will cost 1.1 million rubles. Here is a 1.6 liter engine with 123 horsepower. But there are also more powerful configurations with motors of 150 and 200 horsepower.

The most environmentally friendly

The American brand definitely has a car that will appeal to women – the roomy electric Tesla Model X crossover. The car has been produced since 2016, has four-wheel drive and three basic configurations. They are pricey, starting from $90,000.. To fall in love with this quiet and fast crossover, a woman does not need much time.

The most practical

There are popular representatives of Japanese brands – Mazda CX-5 and Toyota RAV4, Korean Kia Sportage and universal VW Tiguan. But in terms of the totality of all practical qualities, daily use and attractiveness for women, the BMW X1 takes the palm. This crossover is more often bought by women or for women. The last restyled version came out last year. The car is presented on the market with both gasoline and diesel engines. They are priced at $31,290.