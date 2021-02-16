Australian women are now buying more jewellery and making significant purchases to treat themselves. According to retailers, there was 35 percent jump in sales of investment jewellery pieces in early 2020. Moreover, these purchases were made by women to mark a milestone, for the sole pleasure of owning these items, and to add to their growing jewellery collection. Having a carefully curated selection of fine jewellery can take some time, money, and planning, so if you’re thinking about starting your own collection, you’ll need to be selective about your starter pieces and know how to care for them properly. Here’s a guide to learn the art of building a tasteful jewellery collection.

Start with a base of classic pieces

Creating a jewellery collection from scratch means having a base of classic pieces that will withstand the test of time. This means that before splurging on a cocktail ring or an avant-garde piece, your jewellery collection should have some timeless pieces, such as a pair of 1-carat diamond stud or drop earrings, a tennis bracelet, pearl earrings, and a solitaire necklace. Once you have these items, you can purchase other must-have items such as a set of fine bangles in white gold, yellow gold or rose gold, or some stackable rings.

Buy jewellery that suits your lifestyle

Focus on buying pieces that you can wear everyday, since jewellery is meant to be enjoyed and not kept hidden away. To know if the bauble that you’re eyeing is right for everyday wear, think about the way you live and if your jewellery will fit into your lifestyle. Will that necklace pair well with your work wardrobe? Do you tend to wear feminine pieces, or do you have more of a sporty and active vibe? Do you go regularly go out on the weekends, or are you more of a stay-at-home person? Knowing the answers to these questions will make you aware of the type of jewellery that’s right for you, so keep in mind that buying pieces with your lifestyle in mind will give you more satisfaction in the long run.

Caring for your jewellery

Just as you care for your clothing and fine leather goods, it’s also a must to care for fine jewellery so that it’ll stay in good condition. After wearing an item of jewellery, clean it with a soft brush in a homemade solution made of a few drops of mild dishwashing soap and warm water. Dry the piece completely, and store it in a fabric-lined jewellery box. Wrap necklaces in tissue paper to prevent them from getting tangled before storing, and keep stud earrings together by poking the studs through a small piece of plastic canvas before placing them in the jewellery box.

It’s never too late to start your jewellery collection. Remember to buy classic, tasteful, and wearable pieces that work with your lifestyle, and take the time to care for your jewellery so that it will last for a long time.