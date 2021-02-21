COVID-19 has had a huge impact on all of us, and even if at times it might have felt pretty dire – pretty impossible to cope with in some ways – we’ve made it through. It’s this kind of resilience that really does come to the fore when we’re tested, and no matter what might have happened or been happening, it’s something that we need to bear in mind; it’s something that will keep us all much more positive and optimistic when we see it right there in front of us.

Being and thinking positive has many different benefits, and it’s great to see it happening in such an obvious and helpful way. Some of those benefits are related to health (physical and mental), some to seeing new and improved opportunities, some are all about motivation, and some are simply about happiness which should never be overlooked.

The Seniors and Resilience Report, part of the Australian Seniors Research Series, takes a look at how older people have had to adjust – perhaps more than any other sector of the community – and how they have maintained an excellent level of positivity. The report looks at elements such as travel, seeing loved ones, looking at new income opportunities, and combines them all into one easy-to-read infographic that is a very interesting read indeed.



Info The Australian Seniors Series: Seniors and Resilience