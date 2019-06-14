The beauty industry being powered forward by female innovators

When it comes to understanding and inspiring women’s beauty, there is something to be said about understanding the power of moving the industry forward into newfound eras. And more than anything else, there is something exciting about realising that the beauty industry has been laden with female professionals from its very inception. In a world where practically every other industry started out as being publicly dominated by males, this is an achievement to be celebrated and forever inspired by. While there are of course men who have propelled the beauty industry ever-forward, it is inspiring and refreshing to note that, at least in the beauty industry, this is a field that has been consistently inspired by, and driven forward, by female innovators.

Embracing women’s beauty

There is a relatively new frontier in the beauty industry, and that is the embracing of womens (and mens) beauty, not only as a collective notion, but as the individuals they are. Every woman is different, and the new norm in the beauty industry is about embracing everyone for who they are when they feel and look their best. Womens beauty today is more about how we as women feel our best, and not so much anymore what society has conditioned us to think is the best. Embracing our beauty has empowered us, and has also lifted the global beauty industry up tenfold, inspiring and strengthening it from the inside out.

Inspiring creativity and perfection

The beauty industry is all about inspiring the creative flare and drive for perfection that makes individuals want to dive into the field and give it their all. Whether that inspiration first stemmed from smelling the Lady Vengeance perfume for the first time, or stepping into a formal event in a face of stunning make-up, or any other manner of altering circumstances or events, the point remains the same: creativity and passion, coupled with the drive for perfection, are the dominating forces in the beauty industry.

Who run the beauty world? Girls

From Kylie Jenner and Gwyneth Paltrow, to Jessica Alba and Rihanna, there are countless female powerhouses in the beauty industry, and all of them are using their voice and their brands to empower their fan bases, to connect with their consumers, and to prove themselves as dominant forces in the beauty industry now and going into the future. Womens beauty – and beauty in general, really – is all about lifting one another up and celebrating who we are when we are feeling our best.

This is a magical time to be alive; the beauty industry and the world in general is growing more supportive with every passing day, and the women now and of future generations are living in a world where we are more encouraged than ever to embrace what makes us feel most beautiful, rather than what the world has taught us is most beautiful. It is a long-delayed change that the world has needed for so long, and at long last, it is finally here.