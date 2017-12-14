The benefits of eating fish

Unlike so many other types of food, fish is rich in omega-3 and, depending on the species, omega-6 fatty acids, as well as a variety of vitamins and minerals. For example, did you know that fish contains iron, magnesium, iodine, zinc, and potassium? It’s one of the most complex types of protein sources one can indulge in.

According to the recommendations of the American Heart Association, adults should eat fish at least two times per week in order to ensure that their heart health remains on par. Thanks to the nutrients it is filled with, fish is capable of lowering blood pressure and minimizing the risks of strokes and heart attacks.

Healthy development and lowering the risk of depression

Omega-3 fatty acids contain DHA, which is a compound that is essential when it comes to the development of the brain and the eye. What this means is that nursing mothers are often recommended to eat enough omega-3 fatty acids.

Unfortunately, there are risks to eating certain types of fish, primarily by women who are pregnant or nursing. Mackerel and sardines might be contaminated with mercury. However, if the mother gets the fish from a reliable source, she should eat trout and salmon, for instance, in an amount of up to 12 ounces per week.

As for the other benefit, it is estimated that approximately 12 million Americans are suffering from depression. Because consuming fish has a positive impact on brain health, it is believed that it can prevent mental diseases ranging from Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia to depression. Some studies have also suggested that consuming fish on a regular basis can increase grey matter and reduce the speed at which it deteriorates because of a normal aging process.

Vitamin D

One of the main problems of women all over the world is osteoporosis, which is a disease that affects body bones and depletes them of calcium by making them frail and more exposed to fractures or other such mishaps. The fact of the matter is that vitamin D is extremely important when it comes to concentrating calcium into the bones of any human.

Normally, humans are capable of synthesizing vitamin D from the sun. It’s a normal reaction of the skin when it’s exposed to solar radiation. However, given the incidence of skin cancer nowadays, sunbathing is no longer an option. Since almost forty percent of the entire US population is vitamin D-deficient, you might want to know that fatty fish like herring and salmon actually contain it.

If you don’t like eating fish, you can get your vitamin D from cod liver oil capsules or any other types of fish oil supplements.

Fish is easy to prepare and provides a good source of protein

Vegans and vegetarians constantly have to cup up with ways of ensuring they get a lot of protein and minerals from plant-based sources. But pescatarians are the winners, because they can eat fish. Since it is delicious, easy to prepare, and provides enough protein, we suggest eating fish about two times per week.

