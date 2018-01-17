The Benefits Of Home Ownership As Opposed To Renting

There are numerous benefits of owning your own home, and they aren’t just financial, as owning the property allows you to make changes, and if you are planning to stay, then having the ability to make adjustments is a big plus. While we have no issues with buying furniture to improve our living space, making any adjustments to the building itself is not possible with a tenancy, and this can be a little more than inconvenient.

Sourcing a Mortgage

If we analyse why people continue to rent their home, one major factor is lack of knowledge regarding obtaining a mortgage. Some folk still believe that you must have a very high set of requirements in order to obtain a mortgage, yet, in fact, an experienced mortgage broker can work wonders, and several people can in fact, pool their resources and purchase rather than rent. If you are looking for a mortgage broker in Sydney, for instance, there are online brokers who can source the ideal loan.

A Wise Investment

While the initial repayments might be tough to maintain, every month, you are reducing the amount owed, and as time passes, it becomes clear that you are actually sitting on a very productive investment. As with most investments, buying a property is a long term prospect, and with a secure financial future, it will be you, rather than your landlord, who reaps the benefit of rising land prices. If you are yet to be convinced, there are several informative articles online that highlight the benefits of owning your own home.

Owning Assets

Should you at any time, wish to start your own business, for example, owning your own property allows you to obtain a startup loan, as your property can be used as security. There might be other reasons you wish to borrow money, and with a house in your name, getting a loan for any reason is much easier. It never has been and never will be good business sense to pay someone else’s mortgage by way of renting, and when you think about it, that’s exactly what a tenant does.

Additional Living Space

As the family grows, you will no doubt need additional living space, and owning your home allows you to extend. Most homeowners simply top up the mortgage when improving their property, whereas, living in someone else’s home restricts you greatly. Getting a home exactly the way you want it takes time, and once your name is on the title deeds, you are free to improve the property at any time, and there are no landlord conditions to take into consideration.

If you are concerned about the prospects of getting a mortgage, there are online brokers who are very experienced in helping first time buyers, and with their help, you will soon be the proud owner of your first home and will no longer be paying to empower someone else. The sooner you get your foot on the property ladder, the better, and lenders are now more flexible than ever, and with the right broker in your corner, you can begin to make provisions for a secure financial future.