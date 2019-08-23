The Best Apps in Australia

An app (full form: application) is a program or a set of programs that do specific things. Apps on personal computers are called desktop apps and those used in smartphones are called mobile apps. With almost everyone sporting a smartphone, there are some apps that are a must have, since they make life so much easier, convenient, or just more fun.

Social media apps are now taken for granted. You cannot do without Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat and WhatsApp. Now becoming popular is the Telegram app too! Viber and Skype are also popular options today. And of course, Facebook Messenger. These apps help you keep in touch with your friends, follow people, products or companies you like. LinkedIn is another app that is great for professionals that are looking to network or are looking for opportunities.

However, there are apps besides these popular ones that are a must have when you live in Australia. Here are some of the top ones:

Local Transport Apps

The Tripview, Public Transport Victoria and the Next There apps are ones that you must have. These apps display real time information about the public transport schedules in cities in Australia. You can use this app to create trip plans using the metro, bus, train, ferry, coach and light rail services, making travel within cities that much easier.

Banking Apps

Online banking goes mobile. Now you have mobile apps for most of the major Australian banks – Commonwealth Bank, Westpac and NAB.

The Happiest Hour

This wonderful app will find you the best food in drinks specials (read: Happy Hours!) in both Australia as well as New Zealand! You can search for those specials via location, time and even the kind of special is available. In fact, the developers have added a new feature to the app so that you can get notified when your favorite venue changes or adds new specials.

Uber Eats

This is a recently launched app for food delivery options. The app is really user friendly, and you have multiple ways to choose what you want to order and have delivered. The best part is that you have no minimum spend condition; you simply pay a flat $5 fee for the service.

Zomato

Don’t know where to dine? Try the Zomato app, a platform that rates restaurants based on user reviews. Photos and details comments are also included so you know exactly what you’ll be getting in terms of service, quality of food, quantity of food and so on. This app also includes menus and other information about those restaurants. The app also offers a booking service where you can directly book a table at a restaurant of your choice!

Food Truck Apps

Food trucks have become a common sight in Australian cities. These mobile street food eateries are popular because you get delicious food quickly – it gives you a whole new perspective on the term fast food. Apps are now available that will help you locate your favorite food truck. The popular ones in Australia are Sydney Food Trucks, Snack Tracker and Where the Truck.

Mobile Operator Apps

You can download your mobile operator’s apps on your mobile now. Available apps include Telstra, Vodafone and Yes, Optus.

Travel Apps

Besides the obvious Uber app that allows to you hail rides, you can also download Trip Adviser, Wiki Camps Australia, TripGo, Google Trips, Opal Travel. These apps are great for traveling within Australia.

Job Apps

Besides the popular LinkedIn app, you can also look at downloading Indeed, Airtasker, and Seek, three great apps for find jobs or workers. Indeed and Seek are great apps for finding jobs, while Airtasker will help you find skilled workers in your region.

Betting Apps Australia

If you love punting, then you can check out some of the best betting apps in Australia that will help you make your bets easily. Some of the best apps are Ladbrokes, bet365, PointsBet, Unibet and PalmerBet. There are also online casino apps that are now available for download, so you can play your favorite games of chance while on the go!

Gaming Apps

If you love mobile gaming, then you should download Alto’s Adventure, Player Unknown Battle Grounds (PUBG) Mobile, Shadowgun Legends, Hearthstone, and so many more. The list of really good mobile games is simply to large to mention here. You can go to the mobile app stores and check out which one you would like best!

There are so many more apps that you can download, like Tinder or Meetup, dating apps, or even Beachsafe, a beach and water-safety app, Maps.me for offline GPS navigation, XE for money conversions, and Culture Trip, an app that is a huge repository of information for those of you who want to know more about Australia!