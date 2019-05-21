The Best Casio Baby G Watches for Women

The Casio Baby-G watches are stylish, bold, tough and chic and exemplify the meeting of fashion and function of the vibrant, active modern woman. Featuring the same great functionality of the G-Shock timepieces, Baby-G watches are shock-resistant and water-resistant. They are equipped with amazing features including multiple daily alarms and stopwatches.

If you’re looking for the best Baby G watches for women, we’ve compiled a list of our top Casio watches for women to help make your search easy.

Baby G Shock: Black

BGA190KT-1B is one of the best watches for women who travel the world. Featuring a Dual Dial World Time, it simultaneously shows world time and home time. Like other Baby-G watches, the BGA190KT-1B is 100-metre water resistance, has a countdown timer, alarm, 1/1 second stopwatch and LED backlight with afterglow.

BA110RG-1A

Based on the popular mannish design BA-110, this casual watch has a design accented with rose gold metallic elements. It is shock and water resistant and is equipped with world time with 29 time zones, city code display, LED backlight and five alarms.

BGA240-1A1

The BGA240-1A1 is designed for active people. It has holes in the band which allow for easy passage of air during sports or physical activities. Function-wise, it is equipped with a 60-lap memory and a digital readout that can display slit times and lap times.

BAX100-1A

The Tide Graph of this watch make is great for surfing and other casual styles. It provides future tide conditions at the press of a button at 4 o’clock. The watch’s 90s ultra-thin design gives it a nostalgic retro look.

BA110-1A

Inspired by the XL GA110 G-Shock, this timepiece features a lightweight and glossy resin band. It comes with gear motif hands and a layered metallic gold face.

Baby G Shock: White

This watch is powered by solar and has a slimline design that’s refined and elegant. It features 100-metre water resistance and full shock resistance. Function wise, it is equipped with world time, Super Illuminator LED light, 1/100 second stopwatch, countdown timer, battery level indicator, and daily alarm.

BGA-220-7A

Part of the Beach Glamping Series, the BGA-220-7A is designed for summer lovers. It has large multi-faceted bezels that create a casual yet elegant look and its design mimics the beautiful brilliance of a summer beach.

BGA170-7B2

The BGA170-7B2 combines a simple aquarium-like style with amazing colours. Its layered dial with floating index makes the hour markers appear to be floating. Other features of the watch include shock resistance, LED backlight, stopwatch, countdown timer, four alarms, and one snooze.

BABY-G BG169

This is one of the most popular models and a favourite among surfers. Featuring a wire face protector, the watch allows for worry-free wear at high-activity areas such as at the pool or beach. In addition to handy features like world time and day counter, this timepiece features 25pg databank memory capacity which can hold up to 25 sets of data.

BABY-G BG6903

Based on the best-selling G-Shock DW-6900, the BG6903 is specially designed for runners. The stopwatch has a memory for up to 60 lap/split time records and the large dial design allows for easy reading of lap times and elapsed time.

Baby G Shock: Colours

This model was crafted by adding a wire protector to the first G-Shock model, the DW-520 Series. The protector along with the water resistance of 200 meters makes it a great wear during sports activities.

BGA230S-4A

The BGA230S-4A is part of the BGA-230 Series which are available in three base colours: red, khaki and navy blue. The timepiece features a two-layer structure and simple bar type hour markers. Its edgy design gives it a cool look making it perfect for street fashion.

BGA131-4B3

This is the latest model of the BGA131 Neon Illuminator series. This pink analog-digital watch is simple, cute and is decorated with a splash of colours for its dial elements.

BA-110NC-6A

This Baby G purple watch is based on the classic original G-Shock case. It is shock resistant, water resistant and features a mineral glass, world time and a multi-layered face that gives an impression of three-dimensional depth.

BGA255-4A

This all-orange model is designed for women who love the thrill of free and unfettered travel. Featuring a bright orange hue, the watch has an elegant design that can be coordinated with different types of fashion.

These are some of our favourite Baby-G models.