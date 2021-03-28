The Best Fashion Subscription Services For Every Guy

Going to the mall is so not cool right now. But it doesn’t mean we can’t stay stylish and fresh! All hail the men’s fashion subscription services that save many a guy’s closet and self-esteem.

Whether you’re looking for a service that will keep you stocked on socks, underwear and t-shirts or one for discovering the newest trends, we’ve got you covered!

Here are the best subscription services for every guy.

MeUndies

If there’s anything in your wardrobe you need to upgrade regularly – it’s underwear. And shopping for new briefs or boxers can become a chore you dread. It definitely was for the MeUndies creators, and we’re thankful! The underwear subscription box is perfect for always being stocked up on new and cool underwear without needing to run to the store all the time.

You can choose from adventurous, bold, and classic memberships on their site, and you’ll receive a pair of underwear every single month.

According to Businessinsider.com, the adventurous subscription features everything from smiley faces to pandas; bold offers bright solid colours and classic sticks to simple colours like black and grey.

Bespoke Post

If you’d like to always be on top of your grooming and fashion essentials such as flannel shirts, cosy sweats or workout gear, the Bespoke Post subscription box service might be the one you need.

You will receive a box tailored to your needs with handpicked items from under-the-radar brands. It’s simple – answer a short quiz, preview your monthly box and wait for the delivery. You can switch boxes or cancel them altogether at any time.

Sprezza Box

Need a professional stylist help? Then check out the Sprezza box. Each month, you’ll get four-five fashion and lifestyle accessories chosen by stylists and delivered to your doorstep.

It includes ties, socks, pocket squares, suspenders, watches, sunglasses, wallets and more.

The services have new arrivals regularly so you’ll never be bored!

Fresh Clean Tees

Every man needs a solid supply of high-quality t-shirts. And there’s no better way to keep the closet stocked than with the Fresh Clean Tees subscription service.

You can subscribe to your favourite items, styles and colours and always get the best price. Fresh Clean Tees offer 3-packs, 5-packs and single tees.

You’ll also always be the first to know and order the newest colour additions. Check out their crew neck collection here: https://freshcleantees.com/collections/crew-necks

ThreadLab

If you’re looking to be more sustainable but still want to stay stylish – check ThreadLab out. The brand aims to educate customers about sustainability and eco-friendly apparel. and after a quiz, you’ll be matched with products that alight with your values.

ThreadLab offers basic, casual, and contemporary clothing such as hoodies, shirts, t-shirts, pants etc. Following the brand’s mission to reduce carbon emissions, your items will be shipped directly from the partners.

There are different kits available ranging from $99 for 1-3 items to $499 for 4-8 items per month, but no worries – you can preview everything before it gets shipped and be sure you like what you’re getting.

Stitch Fix

If you want to keep your wardrobe fresh with more than new socks or underwear, check Stich Fix out. This subscription service offers great solid essentials such as suits, coats, boots and gym wear.

Stich Fix allows you to set your own schedule for deliveries and your own budget, so you can commit from as little as $25 to as much as $500.

Trendy Butler

Need business casual attire? You will then love Trendy Butler’s monthly apparel subscription specialising in dress shirts, pants, blazers, and seasonal outerwear!

Their unique pitch is that for $65, you can expect to receive $150 or more in product value, usually 1-3 items.

Askmen.com testifies that Trendy Butler offers stylish and trendy clothes for modern guys. It’s a great match for anyone from the go-getter in Silicon Valley to the 9-5 pro to the guy who regularly sports business casual attire.