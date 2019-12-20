The 1920s have always been glamorized in movies. The 20s are known for many different things including increasing popularity of Jazz Music, Gang Wars and most importantly sleek and stylish clothes. Flappers were one of the more popular dresses in the 1920s. However the world has changed. People’s preferences have changed. We are moving towards another decade of the 20s and we can only hope that the fashion trends in the coming decade will stay true to the original roaring 20s.

Best Design For The 20s

The 20s can do with a bit of flowers. Fashion experts do believe that flappers will make a return somewhere around the middle of the next decade but you can start your own trend. The world has changed. People don’t follow trends; they make new trends and make other people follow it. When it comes to designs, floral dresses seem to be quite in at the moment.

There has been an increase in popularity of floral designs for women clothing in the past few years and the trend is expected to follow into the 2020s. Floral designs don’t just make you look good they are also very pleasant to look at for other people as well. Let’s take a look at some of the best floral dresses for 2020.

Winterfell Mini Dress Blue Print

Game of Thrones might be over but its craze is still out there. The Winterfell Mini Dress Blue Print is one of kind dress made with 100% polyester. It is a French style mini dress that comes with self tie feature for the waist. This adds a personalized touch to the product so you can tie the dress according to what makes you feel comfortable.

The Purple Rain Wrap Mini Dress

This is one of the best floral dresses out there. It is a type of printed wrap dress with a tie on one side. It is made with polyester which means the dress is comfortable, durable and high in quality. It is a sexy mini dress with a V neckline. The design is highly detailed which adds a lot of value to the dress.

Bethany Yellow Floral Dress

An amazing made with 100% polyester. It has a round neckline and a flowy hem that make this dress comfortable. You can tie the sleeves any way you like. It is a simple dress but it can add a lot of value to your personality.

Ivy Floral Dress In red

Look your best with this amazing floral mini dress. It is a one of kind dress made with polyester and elastane. The dress has a relatively low neckline with an invisible zipper at the back. A self tie shoulder strap makes it easier and more comfortable for you to wear the dress. Its amazing red color adds a lot of value to the entire dress.

Lizzie Maxi Dress Green

A maxi dress with a sleek and stylish skirt on the lower end. The dress is made with 100% polyester which makes it comfortable and worth wearing. The crisscross back straps and V neck add a lot of value to the whole design. This dress is green in color which is perfect for the new year.

These are just five of the sexiest and elegant floral dresses out there. You can find hundreds of different dress shops online that offer amazing floral dresses however none of them can offer the quality you find at The Half. So if you are looking for the best and the most affordable floral designs for yourself or your partner for the coming year, then make your way to The HALF Boutique. You can find a wide variety of floral dresses on our store including the 5 floral dresses mentioned above. We offer high quality and comfortable floral dresses to our customers. We are based in Australia but we also offer international shipping. So if you like something on our store, don’t let the distance stop you.