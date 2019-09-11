The Best Lollies for Every Occasion – A Guide

Lollies and confectionery are always welcome gifts. If you’re looking to celebrate special occasions with sweets, there is something for just about every need. Seasonal and holiday-themed candy are quite popular in Australia and around the world, but there are plenty of other lollies that go a little further off the beaten path and offer a unique gift for almost any occasion.

Birthday Lollies

Birthdays are the perfect time for a candy treat. If you’re celebrating a milestone birthday, nostalgic lollies are the way to go. You can buy old-time classics like candy buttons and saltwater taffy to bring back memories. There are even customisable confectionery items available for a special way to celebrate someone’s big day.

Halloween Lollies

From candy corn to fun-size candy bars, Halloween is synonymous with candy. Aside from the standard fare, you can also now find pumpkin-shaped and pumpkin-flavoured candies and confectionery from many of the leading brands of chocolate bars and other lollies. Slimy gummies, candy eyeballs, and other treats are sure to please.

“Thank You” Confectionery

What better way to show your appreciation than to buy someone lollies as a thank you gift? Again, you can choose customised candy to make a statement. You can also just gather their favourite candies or order them something they might not treat themselves to, as a way to show your appreciation. Chocolates, nostalgic favourites and hard-to-find lollies, and gift baskets are the best choices for thank you gifts.

Pink and Blue Lollies for Baby

Baby showers and new arrivals are a great time to celebrate with lollies. You can find pink and blue bubble gum cigars, bonbons, candy pacifiers, and more. What better way to welcome a sweet new arrival than with sweet treats?

Candy Buffets

Wedding receptions, milestone birthdays, and other events could fare well with a lolly table that is designed as a party favour for guests. These candy buffets can include anything that you want, and you can often get buffet packages with discounted pricing. Guests will remember your event when you send them home with a bag full of lollies and goodies.