The best summer accessories inspired by the SS2020 Runway Shows

Fashion weeks around the world have come to a close for 2019, and the SS2020 accessories that dominated the runway were beyond exciting. From popping textures to unique takes on classic handbag styles and sizes, you’ll love this season’s best new accessories inspired by the world’s best designers.

1. Headbands in all shapes and sizes

Dolce & Gabanna was just one of the brands to follow Prada’s lead from their SS19 show last year, showing headbands of all sizes on the SS2020 runway. From huge silk roses to ornate crowns and delicate halo-esque headwear, the headband trend is well and truly here to stay this summer.

With everything from subtle styles to more lavish event-esque options, great brands have taken the hint from fashion week, offering a headband to suit every occasion from the bar to your next wedding reception.

2. Fierce florals on your clothes and on your head

Flowers have undergone a powerful makeover, with this season’s fierce new florals dominating the SS2020 catwalks. Tropical-inspired blooms were everywhere at Versace’s show, including on that epic dress J.Lo wore for the second time since the 2000’s Grammys. Handbags, headbands, gloves and scarves, florals have a fierce new feminine energy. Bold, large-scale florals made an entrance as dramatic headwear at Marni, cementing the floral and headband trends together.

3. Micro bags so small you can only fit a lipstick

Tiny handbags are one of the cutest trends from the SS20 shows, seen everywhere from Fendi to Emporio Armani. While the teeny bags aren’t a new idea, stylish takes on tiny bags with everything from embroidery to beading and ornate detailing like feathers is new. If you’re feeling bold, you may want to try the cross-body mini bag, it’s the return of the fanny pack in miniature.

4. Raffia everything

Raffia is the coolest eco-material in the accessory world, and it was everywhere at fashion week: from Simone Rocha to Valentino and Dior. Not only does a raffia handbag give an earthy, grounded edge to your outfit, it’s also gentle on the planet as it’s biodegradable. Stylish, eco-conscious and beautifully textured, a raffia clutch or top handle bag is your next summer must-have.

5. Bucket bags are the new tote

A stylish new carry-all, bucket bags were a nod to practicality at Missoni and Loewe. These cute-shaped bags open from the top, making it easier to fit more in, knowing your possessions won’t spill out when you open your handbag on the train. From studded detailing to classic lady-like styles, the bucket bags is your new day-bag this summer. When you need to carry more, your tote is out, and the bucket bag is in.

Now it’s your chance to get your hands on this season’s best accessories inspired by the SS2020 runway shows. High street labels have watched and listened to the world’s best designers, creating their own takes on this year’s best accessory trends. From a raffia clutch to a fierce-floral headband, get your hands on the best accessories to elevate any outfit now.

Article provided by Olga Berg