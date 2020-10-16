The Best Ways To Expand Your Cooking Skills

It can take people some time before they begin to like the idea of cooking, but once they’ve been bitten by the bug, they are well on their way towards becoming a master chef. Or so goes the idea. In many cases, people hit a plateau. They know how to make the basics, and maybe even have one or two favourites up their sleeve, but they’re no longer pushing forward. If you find yourself in this boat, then it’s important to remember that it’s always possible to expand and develop your cooking skills. In this blog, we’ll take a look at a few tried and tested tips that’ll nudge you in the right direction.

Get Some New Tools

You’ll find that cooking is easier, and that there are many more dishes open to you, once you have the right tools in your kitchen. Everyone’s got pots and pans, but they’ll only take you so far. So look at investing in contraptions such as a slow cooker or a blender. With just those two devices in your kitchen, you’ll find that you’re able to make many more dishes than you currently can! And that they taste better, too. Also, a skillet: it’s a game-changer when it comes to meats.

New Ingredients

One of the problems people run into — yet often don’t even realise it — is that they become overly reliant on the same old ingredients. We tend to buy the same things in the supermarket over and over again. This applies to the staples, and also produce. If you want to liven up your cooking skills, then look at branching out and trying some new ingredients. You can buy foods from all over the world to use in your meals. Take a look at buying European food online, and it won’t be long before you’re making a dish that is both more interesting and tastier than what you normally make. Another good approach is to commit to buying one unusual vegetable a week, and learning how to cook it.

Work With Friends

You can only go so far on your own! One of the best ways to improve your dishes is to cook with friends or family members. All cooking knowledge is passed on from one person to the next — and they’re not all written down and put on the internet. Look at cooking with loved ones, and you’ll see that they’ve got a bunch of tips and tricks that make your meals better. Plus, sometimes it’s just inspiring to see other people’s approach to cooking.

Clean As You Go

Walk into a top chef’s kitchen and you’ll see that it’s always well organised, even when they’re in the middle of cooking. This isn’t to keep things looking presentable; it’s because it makes the food taste better. If you have a clear area, then you’ll be able to dedicate time, energy, and concentration to your dishes. It’s usually when things get messy that the quality and care we put into our dishes begin to dip.