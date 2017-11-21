The Body Shop Christmas Collection 2017

This Christmas The Body Shop is ‘playing it forward’ with their brand new gift collection, boasting a nostalgic ode to your favourite Christmas pastimes. By purchasing select seasonal gifts, you’ll be helping to support The Body Shop’s PEACE PLAY PROJECT campaign, providing Syrian refugee children with a safe place to heal through play.

Syrian refugee children are living in very difficult conditions, and have little access to treatment for the trauma they experienced during war and displacement. International Alert’s Peace Play Project – which is implemented with the organisation Basmeh and Zeitooneh – supports refugee children and uses recreational and creative activities to help these children deal with trauma and to understand their experiences of conflict.

Each gift purchased from The Body Shop’s seasonal gift collections will help support the project for one year in Shatila refugee camp in Beirut, Lebanon, with the therapeutic activities taking place in a safe-haven community centre.

The Body Shop Australia is teaming up with Sudanese refugee and now international fashion model, AJAK DENG for their PEACE PLAY PROJECT campaign.

“Being a refugee myself, I am proud to be partnering with The Body Shop Australia for the ‘Play for Peace’ project, and to be able to share my own story so people can better understand the true plight of refugees,” said Ajak Deng.

“I want to use my own experience to educate others about a very real issue that – in one way or another – really does affect all of us.”

The Body Shop is aiming to donate £250,000 to the ‘Peace Play Project’ this Christmas period.

