The Bright Bohemian – How to Style Your Home Around Natural Lighting

There’s so much information out there on how to add more natural light to your home. But what if you’re lucky enough to have a room that’s filled with natural light? Perhaps you’ve just finished renovations and have added extra windows to a space and are now faced with a room that’s flooded with natural light throughout the day. Or you may have even recently moved and are looking for ways to style a space that has an abundance of natural light.

Good lighting can alter the apparent size of a space, making it feel open, fresh and spacious. The beauty of natural lighting is that it alters throughout the day and throughout the seasons, constantly changing the intensity of a space. Below are a few design tips and tricks that work well with rooms that have ample natural lighting.

Make use of sheer curtains

Dressing your windows with sheer curtains is a great option for those who want to add a little privacy to their space without blocking out natural light. Curtains contribute wonderfully to any decoration scheme and this is especially true when adding sheers to a naturally light-flooded space. Good quality sheer curtains will add colour, movement, texture and pattern to a space, yet will not be dominant or have the visual weight of more traditional curtains.

Stick to a neutral colour palette

Dark or vivid colours work well in darker rooms or spaces where the lighting is provided artificially. In rooms with large windows, bright or dark colours can look harsh and your eyes will perceive the colours differently at different points throughout the day. When choosing paints of wallpapers for a space with lots of natural light it’s best to stick with neutral tones as this will only enhance the beauty of the natural lighting at any point throughout the day.

Opt for natural fabrics and materials

Use natural materials such as wood, stone and leather in bright spaces as the light will enhance their texture and patina. Timber flooring options come in a wide variety of styles, with something to suit any decorating scheme. Bamboo is relatively new to the flooring market, yet this timber alternative is a renewable resource if you’re looking for a more sustainable flooring option. Natural textiles such as silk, linen, wool and cotton are also great to use to naturally light rooms and will provide an organic vibe.

Natural Accessories

One of the great benefits of having a room that’s filled with natural light is that your houseplants will thrive. So really make the most of the room and add lots of natural greenery. Houseplants are a really cost-effective way of accessorising your space. What’s more the beauty of decorating using greenery it that you can really tailor your look to suit your personality and create something truly unique. You may choose to keep it simple with one large plant, using it as a focal point in the room. Or go wild and create your own interior jungle! Plants not only provide colour and detail to any interior design scheme but they also have benefits such as purifying the air within the room.

Hopefully, the above points have provided you with some interior inspiration on ways to style your home around natural lighting. The beauty of experimenting with your interior decoration schemes is that there’s no right or wrong way to go about it. Your home should be a reflection of your unique tastes and personality so get creative and don’t be afraid to try new things.