The Full Guide To Looking Stylish While Working Out

Giving up style while working out is simply not an option, right? However, with our hectic and busy lives, we need clothes that are practical and comfortable. Athleisure provides the perfect solution. It is all about combining function and fashion. The likes of Balenciaga clothing enables us to look incredible while being comfortable. This trend blurs the lines between the clothes you would wear to lunch and those you would wear to the gym. It is a trend that everyone from Rhianna to Kim Kardashian has been embracing, so what are the five essential pieces you need for your athleisure wardrobe?

Seamless leggings

There is only one place to begin, and this is with seamless leggings. Up and coming ranges give us a great selection of contour leggings to select from. Seamless leggings tick all of the boxes. They are super comfortable and ultra stylish, while also enhancing your shape so that you achieve the perfect smooth curves. What more could you want? Sophia Richie and Rita Ora know how to rock this trend right!

You may be wondering why we recommend seamless leggings out of all the different styles. Here are the benefits:

They are lightweight – There is only one place to begin, and this is with the fact that seamless leggings are lightweight. This means that they are very comfortable to wear. They also won’t take up a lot of space if you are planning on going away somewhere or you want to wear your leggings to the gym after work. They are breathable – Seamless leggings are also designed to be extremely breathable. You can wear them no matter the time of year. This makes them a great choice if you are going to be doing a sweat workout regime. Not only is this beneficial because it makes you comfortable but you also won’t have to deal with the awful smell of mildew either. Breathable clothing helps you to feel cool and so it controls your body’s temperature. They are flexible – You will feel comfortable because these leggings are completely flexible. You can wear any sort of top with these leggings, so you can create an outfit that suits you. Moreover, you will be able to move freely. These leggings won’t restrict you when you are doing any sort of workout or activity. They enhance your figure – It is not all about comfort; these leggings make you look your best too. This is because they have a contour impact on the body, which smooths your curves.

They are durable – The fourth reason why seamless leggings are most definitely hot is because they are extremely durable. The best brands stitch the seams heavily to ensure that the leggings are made to last for years to come. This also means that you can wear these leggings for heavy workouts. If you are going to be doing a lot of physical work, you know that seamless leggings are not going to let you down. They are anti-chaffing – Aside from the benefits that have already been mentioned, seamless leggings also have the benefit of being non-chaffing. This is because there are not any stitch lines, which typically cause skin irritation. This means you can jog and run smoothly.

Hoodies

There are a number of great celeb examples if you want to see how you wear a hoodie and look ultra stylish. Madison Beer is a huge fan of the oversized hoodie, teaming it with leather pants for a relaxed yet luxe look. We’ve also seen Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber pull off this look well too. In fact, Bella teamed a casual grey hoodie with bright red trousers, white heeled boots, and vintage sunglasses for the perfect blend between casual and glamorous.

Trainers

We tend to assume that celebrities wear heels all of the time but this is definitely not the case. If you want some inspiration on how to wear trainers, there are so many celebs that have shown us how this is done well. Nicki Minaj recently came back on the scene with her new single Megatron. While on the set of Queen Radio, she wore an athleisure look, which looked super comfortable yet undeniably stylish.

Joggers

Joggers are super comfortable. Who wouldn’t want to wear them? We saw Kendall Jenner perfect the athleisure look with a pair of baggy sweatpants, her hair in a classic bun, and a tightly fitted turtleneck – a simple yet highly effective look! If you want a unique take on the classic jogger trend, Kendall’s older sister Kourntey was spotted in a pair of leather Adidas joggers with a white oversized hoodie.

Accessories

There are lots of different accessories you can add to your athleisure wardrobe but a baseball cap is a must! The classic baseball cap has become a celeb staple. We have seen so many people rock this look, including Gigi Hadid, Rihanna, Cara Delevingne, Karlie Kloss, Beyonce, and Miranda Kerr. In fact, Dree Hemingway even wore one on the catwalk with a glam dress!