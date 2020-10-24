The Green Home Investments Your Property Needs

There are a lot of green home improvements you can make, but when it comes to your property, you’re going to want to invest in the most long term and cost effective items you can get your hands on. Whether you’ve just moved in or you’re looking to upgrade a home that’s been occupied for at least 10 years now, these improvements are generally the same. And thankfully, we’ve compiled a quick list of those below. Make sure you keep them in mind when you’re looking to make your dwelling a little bit greener – it’s important right now, more than ever.

A Vegetable Garden

A vegetable garden ensures you’re growing your own food, and that you’ve always got a viable plot of land to plant in. You’ll be cultivating the soil over and over, making it a much nicer place for bugs, animals, birds, and plants to be – you’ll simply encourage more and more life to make a home in your home, which is a very green way to live!

A vegetable garden also ensures you can sell any surplus, or hand it out to friends and family. Not only does this help to feed them, but it cuts down on food waste, CO2 caused by food transportation, and it prioritizes local, home grown food over their store bought counterparts.

Solar Panels

Solar panels are one of the best eco friendly things to install on your property. You’ll have a renewable energy source right at your fingertips, and you’ll be able to generate enough energy for the entire day in less than an hour of sun exposure! Don’t worry, any excess can be stored in solar batteries for the days after.

This is a real advantage for people who are worried about their gas and electricity bills, as well as the amount of fumes their home is realising year by year. So, to get started with a project like this, simply look up some approved solar retailers in your area, get on the phone to them for a quote, and go from there!

Insulate

And finally, have you checked on your insulation recently? If not, it might be time to give it a second look! Because you might be wasting a lot of heat through your single glazed windows, and underneath the doors in your home. Maybe the attic hasn’t been properly insulated either, and you’re always feeling like there’s a heat sink somewhere in your home?

Well, it’s time to get on the phone to a double or triple glazing company. Both have their benefits, and it’s up to you to decide which is better for your property. Insulation will make your bills cheaper, and keep your home more temperate, and that’s incredible for both your comfort and the environment around you.

Your property needs a few green upgrades. If you’re having difficulty deciding which ones to go for, make sure you keep the points above in mind. A green home reno needs to happen!