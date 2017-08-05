Stay on Hamilton island for four nights, and enjoy a full-day Great Barrier Reef diving adventure with Explore, which takes you to selected moorings around Bait Reef, including the famous Stepping Stones, Paradise Lagoon and Manta Ray Drop Off.

The Hamilton Island Reef Dive Experience: Stay 4 nights enjoy a full-day Great Barrier Reef diving adventure. From $2,108

What you’ll love about the Reef Dive Experience Package

Take your time exploring the Great Barrier Reef. Enjoy a full day trip with Explore and spend the day discovering the remarkable coral and marine life of the Great Barrier Reef.

Premium accommodation. Stay for four nights in your choice of accommodation, with breakfast daily (a la carte breakfast for Beach Club).

Be as active as you like. As well as exploring the reef itself, you enjoy unlimited access to Hamilton Island’s catamarans, paddle boards, windsurfers and snorkelling equipment, gym, spa, sauna and tennis court hire.

Ultimate convenience. Receive unlimited use of the island’s scheduled Island Shuttle service, and return transfers to Hamilton Island Airport or Marina.

Plus, don’t forget that as part of this package, you also gain access to Hamilton Island’s Kids Stay and Eat Free* program.

Standard inclusions:

Four nights’ accommodation in a Palm Bungalow, Reef View Hotel or Beach Club.

Full buffet breakfast daily (a la carte breakfast for Beach Club guests).

A full day dive trip with Explore, including a buffet style lunch.

Return transports from Hamilton Island Airport or marina to your hotel.

Use of catamarans, windsurfers, kayaks, stand up paddleboards and snorkelling equipment.

Unlimited use of the island shuttle service.

Use of the gym, spa, sauna and access to tennis court hire.

Complimentary WIFI.

Access to the Kids Stay and Eat Free* program (not applicable at Beach Club).

Plus, don’t forget: you can earn three Velocity Points for every dollar you spend on this accommodation package (conditions apply).

Terms and conditions

*Additional charges will apply for extra guests and/or extra bedding. Rates for additional persons available on request. A refresher course is required if it has been over two years since last dive. Please note no foreign language speaking guides are currently available. Beach Club does not cater for guests under the age of 18.

Valid for travel

01/04/2017 – 31/03/2018

Blackout dates

22 December 2017 – 6 January 2018 inclusive.