The sun provides the needed Vitamin D levels in the body, which is important for the bones. However, too much of everything is also bad for the health.

There are many health benefits of sun exposure but in moderation. The sun’s rays make you feel good and look good. However, in the long run, sun exposure may cause a string of negative health effects.

For some, the tan they get from sunbathing makes them feel pretty and good. Yet, too much sun exposure accelerates the effects of skin aging and increases the risk of skin cancer. Here are the harmful health effects of excessive sun exposure.

Sunburn

One of the most common pesky effects of too much sun exposure is sunburn – it’s painful and unflattering. Sunburn is a type of skin damage caused by ultraviolet rays. The skin can become red, painful and irritated.

Skin Cancer

Melanoma, the deadliest type of skin cancer, can be caused by too much exposure to the sun’s ultraviolet rays. It’s the most serious type of skin cancer. The only way to curb it is through preventing it from ever developing. You should protect your skin from sun exposure through the use of sunscreen, protective clothing, staying under the beach sun shade or beach canopy at the beach, and using hats or umbrellas.

Premature Skin Aging

Excessive exposure to the ultraviolet rays of the sun may lead to premature skin aging. When this happens, your skin can develop wrinkles, fine lines, and freckles. These skin conditions are annoying and hard to reverse. When you’re exposed to the sun, make sure you use the proper clothing and protection. Using beach shade tent and beach shade during beach outings is recommended.

Cataracts And Eye Damage

The reason why you should use protective eyeglasses when going under the sun is that the ultraviolet rays may harm your eyes. Cataracts are a form of eye damage caused by the loss of transparency of the lens. The exposure to UVB rays increases the chance of acquiring cataracts.

Other types eye damage includes degeneration of the macula, which is the leading cause of blindness, pterygium, and skin cancer around the eyes. One way to protect the skin aside from eye protection glasses is through avoiding chronic sun exposure. When your work involves being exposed to the sun or when you’re at the beach, you should seek protection through a beach shade, beach shade tent, beach canopy or a beach sun shade.

Protecting your skin and eyes from the harmful UV rays is important. Though sun exposure has many health benefits, it may lead to various illnesses and conditions. Thus, sun protection and limited exposure are essential.